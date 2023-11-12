Daniel Young sits in card spot at halfway stage in DP World Tour Q-School
Young, who secured a Challenge Tour card after making the four-round cut at the same venue in 2019, is on course for an even bigger reward on this occasion after carding a two-under 70 on the Hills Course in the third circuit to sit in joint-16th on eight-under-par.
The 32-year-old Perth man, who signed for three birdies, has been solid so far in the battle for 25 cards on the main tour after already coming through one of the second stages at Desert Springs in Almeria.
McNeill, who’d started out on eight-under, had the top of the leaderboard in his sights after he’d made an eagle-2 at the 12th - his third hole of the day - on the Hills Course.
But the Borders-based 29-year-old then dropped seven shots in 11 holes before following his second eagle of the day with a closing double-bogey 6 for a 77, which left him sitting in a share of 76th along with Oliver Roberts (69).
As Italian Filippo Celli moved into the lead on 16-under following a 66, Craig Howie stepped up his bid to get into the card hunt with a four-under 67 on the Lakes Course that moved him into joint-52nd on five-under.
Calum Fyfe (69) is just inside the top 90 on two-under, one ahead of four-time tour winner Marc Warren (73) but Ryan Lumsden (78) is outside the top 150 on nine over.
