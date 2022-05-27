Daniel Young shrugs off tough test in Scottish Challenge after 'carnage' in Spain

Not when it had been the opposite way round for the 30-year-old Perth man on a day of “carnage” in last week’s Challenge Espana at Novo Sancti Petri in Cadiz.

“Yeah, it’s been pretty tough out there,” admitted Young after following a 72 in the tougher conditions on the opening day at the Aberdeenshire venue with a 69 to reach the halfway stage sitting on one-under-par.

“It’s been relentless for 36 holes and I think our side of the draw got it tougher as the guys yesterday morning got it slightly easier for a little while. But I was on the right side of the draw last week, so that’s golf.”

Daniel Young reacts after making a birdie at the 18th hole - his ninth - in the second round of the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A at Newmachar. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images.

The cut in Spain fell at eight-over, with Young progressing there despite having to settle for a 79 in the second round. “Although it’s not been easy here so far, last Friday was carnage,” he added.

Young, who holds a full Challenge Tour card, signed for four birdies in his second circuit and, though he finished with a bogey at the short ninth, the KIngsbarns Links-attached player is heading into the weekend in good fettle.

“I think yesterday when we set out it was just a case of head down and grinding,” he said. “You are doing your best to hit good shots, but the wind is going to catch you out at some point. There’s crosswinds out there in the trees and it’s gusting as well.

“You’ve just got to be patient. That’s the key and I think the wind is forecast to keep blowing over the weekend, so it is going to be more of the same. It’s a case of keeping the head, try and make some birdies and see where we get.”

The Challenge Tour has been a happy hunting ground for Scots in recent years, with Qatar Masters winner Ewen Ferguson and Craig Howie being the latest players to step up to the main tour this season.

Hoping he can follow in their footsteps this year, Young said: “It’s a case of just trying to play good golf and the rest will take care of itself. I feel like I’m playing well and, if I can keep doing the right things in that regard, I think the good results will come.

“I played well for two-and-half rounds last week and I’ve played great for two rounds this week. I’ve just not putted great for two days, but it’s not easy out there and hopefully I can get the putter going for the weekend and move up a little bit.”

Despite running up a triple-bogey 7 at his penultimate hole, Dane Martin Simonsen set the clubhouse target on five-under, two shots better than Finn Oliver Lindell and Englishman Jamie Rutherford.