Daniel Young shows his disappointment after missing a par putt on the final green in Big Green Egg German Challenge powered by VcG at Wittelsbacher Golfclub in Neuburg an der Donau. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

Perth man set to tee up in Grand Final for first time after career-best performance

Daniel Young’s brave bid to land a second Scottish golfing success in the space of 24 hours was denied by a last-hole bogey in the Challenge Tour’s Big Green Egg German Challenge powered by VcG.

But, after recording his best finish in 82 starts on the second-tier circuit by sharing the runner-up spot behind latest Danish star-in-the-making Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, it was still an effort the Perth man can feel proud of.

Bidding to pull off another tartan triumph after Greig Hutcheon’s breakthrough win on the European Legends Tour in France on Saturday, Young had been tied for the lead heading into the final round at Wittelsbacher Golfclub in Neuburg an der Donau after following an opening 72 with superb scores of 65 and 66.

Greig Hutcheon shows off the trophy after winning the Legends Open de France presented by CLA. Picture: Getty Images

As the closing circuit unfolded, the 33-year-old, who lost to Bob MacIntyre in the final of the Scottish Amateur Championship at Muirfield in 2015, then found himself chasing Neergaard-Petersen as the Dane signed off with a best-of-the-day 64 to set a clubhouse target of 15 under par.

Helped by three birdies on the spin from the 13th, Young was tied with Neergaard-Petersen playing the par-5 18th but, chasing a birdie to land a maiden win and a par to force a play-off, he took a 6 for the first time in 72 holes.

It meant that while Neergaard-Petersen secured instant promotion to the DP World Tour after a third victory of the season, Young had to settle for a share of second spot with another Dane, John Axelsen, after signing for a 71.

To put Young’s effort into perspective, though, it was the first time that he’d been in with a chance of winning on the circuit and to go so close was a clear indication that he’s making headway in his quest to eventually make the step up to the main tour.

Having climbed to 26th in the Road to Mallorca Rankings on the back of this performance - it was worth €24,300 - Young has effectively secured his place in the 45-man field for the season-ending Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by The R&A at Club de Golf Alcanada in Mallorca at the end of next month.

The 20 top at the end of that event will secure DP World Tour card, with Euan Walker, who has agonisingly missed out on making the step up in the last two years, currently sitting 44th in the rankings followed by Ryan Lumsden and Craig Howie in 65th and 81st respectively with six regular events remaining.

“It hurts of course getting so close, but there are so many positives to take from the week going into the rest of the season,” said Young. “I am delighted how I handled myself and everything today, it was one of the best ball-striking rounds probably of my career.

"The putts just weren’t falling like the last couple of days and bit of adrenaline got the better of me on 18. I gave myself a chance to win, and that’s the aim every week. It gives me a good platform now for the end of the season to go and grab one of those cards.”

Meanwhile, Hutcheon has climbed to seventh in the MCB Road to Mauritius Rankings after his weekend win in the Legends Open de France presented by CLA. The 51-year-old closed with a course-record 64 on the La Forêt course at Le Touquet to win by two shots with his 13-under-par total, picking up a cheque for €53,060.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said Hutcheon, a three-time Challenge Tour winner. “It’s a lesson in perseverance and just sort of battling on through quite a few injuries, and so on. So yeah, I think it’s determination that has got me here.”