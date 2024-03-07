Top caddie Craig Connolly welcomes decision about his beloved Clydebank course

A proposal to either reduce Dalmuir to 12 holes or close it has been taken off the table by West Dunbartonshire Council.

Dalmuir has joined Hollanbush and Caird Park on the list of Scottish municipal golf courses to be saved from closure over the past fortnight or so.

The Clydebank course had been earmarked for either being reduced to 12 holes or closure as a possible cost-cutting measure by West Dunbartonshire Council.

But that option was taken off the table at a budget meeting on Wednesday, meaning Dalmuir will continue to operate as an 18-hole layout.

The news was welcomed by Craig Connelly, who had been heavily involved in a social media campaign that led to a petition calling for Dalmuir to be spared garnering more than 7000 signatures.

“In Hong Kong and just woke up to this news,” wrote Connolly, who caddies for Martin Kaymer. “Absolutely delighted with this decision. Huge thank you to @MMcEwanGolf and @BunkeredOnline and ALL that signed the petition. Now the hard work begins. We NEED people to PAY & play!”

McEwan, the assistant editor of bunkered golf magazine, had almost single-handedly launched a campaign to ‘Save Dalmuir’ after it became apparent that its future had been placed at threat.

In his bid to stir up support, Connolly said: “This is my golf club and course. It's where I fell in love with the beautiful and wonderful game. If it wasn't for this place I don't know where I'd be today. We're seeing this happen time and time again with local authorities recently. We need to stop this. It's the lifeblood of the game.”

In a document outlining the proposal, dropping numbers in terms of usage of the course had been outlined. In 2022/23, the course attracted 218 annual members with an additional 4188 day visitors, which compares to 264 annual members and 5800 day visitors in 2021/22.

It soon became apparent, though, that there was an appetite among golfers to try and keep the course open. John McGinn, the Aston Villa and Scotland midfielder posted on social media that he was “gutted” by a course he plays on being under threat.

He signed the aforementioned position, as did Ryder Cup legends Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose, as well as Paul McGinley, the winning European captain at Gleneagles in 2014.