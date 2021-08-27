Curtis Cup: Mixed fortunes for Scots pair as Team USA fight back on day two at Conwy

Hannah Darling and Annabell Fuller celebrate with their caddies after victory in the afternoon fourballs on day two of the Curtis Cup at Conwy, Wales. (Photo by Jan Kruger/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

Trailing Great Britain and Ireland by three points after the opening day, the Americans, led by Captain Sarah Ingram, fought back to ensure the match sits level at 6-6 going into the final day singles tomorrow.

The USA made their intentions clear from the off in the morning foursomes with lead pairing Rose Zhang and Rachel Heck notching a convincing 3&2 victory over the Scottish pairing of Louise Duncan and Hannah Darling.

Rachel Kuehn and Emilia Migliaccio kept up the resurgence defeating Englishwomen Annabell Fuller and Charlotte Heath by the same margin.

The USA didn’t have it all their own way, however, and the English pairing of Emily Toy and Caley McGinty secured an important half point at the last hole against Jensen Castle and Brooke Matthews. Toy holed from 3ft for a winning par five after McGinty had found the rough to the right of the green with her approach.

That left the score at 5-4 in Great Britain and Ireland’s favour going into the afternoon fourballs, where the USA continued to ramp up the pressure.

Kuehn and Castle seized the initiative in their match with Duncan and Lauren Walsh to go 3 up after eight and, despite Duncan reducing the deficit to one hole with birdies at the 9th and 11th, the Americans eased to a 3&2 win.

Darling and Fuller continued their successful fourball partnership by clinching a hard-fought encounter with Heck and Kim by 4&3.

Darling, the Girls Amateur and St Rule Trophy champion, maintained her rich vein of form and her excellent driving was complemented by Fuller’s strong approach play as the match swung in GB&I’s favour after the turn.

“We both played some good golf," Darling said. "Very clutch when we needed to be and didn't hole as many putts as we would have liked but we didn't really need to in the end.

“It's just so great being here and I really think that this whole tournament brings out the best in us, so it's nice.

“We know we need to go out tomorrow and perform well and win. That's, I guess, the only option tomorrow, we need to win. I have full confidence in the team. We're all playing well, we just need to go out there tomorrow and just believe that we can do it.”

In the final match of the day the USA’s Allisen Corpuz carded four birdies in five holes from the 3rd to take control of her and Zhang’s match against Toy and McGinty. The GB&I pairing battled to stay in the match but ultimately Corpuz sealed victory with a lengthy putt from off the green on the 16th.

The match continues with the final day singles starting with Darling v Castle at 10am while Duncan tees off against Kuehn half an hour later.

Meanwhile, Scott Jamieson remains in contention after day two of the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.

The Glaswegian followed his opening round 67 with another to sit tied in 19th position at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club on six under par.

South African Dean Burmister leads the tournament on 11 under par.