Curtis Cup call-ups confirmed for Hannah Darling and Louise Duncan

Last year’s amateur girls’ champion and women’s champion are among the eight-strong team heading across the Atlantic in June aiming to regain the trophy held by Team USA since 2016.

It is the second call-up for both Scots who were part of last year’s defeated team in Conwy, Wales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World number 10 Darling was assured a return as the highest-ranked eligible player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings to build on her impressive debut in the biennial competition last year where she scored three points in a 12.5-7.5 loss. The 18-year-old Scot has already posted six top-10 finishes on the US college circuit this year after joining the University of South Carolina.

She will be joined again by West Kilbride’s Duncan who returns to America after competing at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur earlier this year. The 22-year-old was crowned last year’s Women’s Amateur champion at Kilmarnock Barassie with a record winning margin which led to her own maiden Curtis Cup selection in 2021.

Both will be joined in the team by debutants Emily Price and Amelia Williamson as well as world number 11 Caley McGinty, Annabell Fuller, Charlotte Heath and Lauren Walsh for the 42nd edition of the tournament, which takes place in Merion between June 10 and 12.

Captain Elaine Ratcliffe said: "I would like to congratulate these eight players on their selection to the Great Britain and Ireland team.

"The Curtis Cup is one of the highlights of the amateur game and I know they will all put in their best performances at Merion.

Louise Duncan looks on at Hannah Darling of Team Great Britain and Ireland as they walk down the 1st hole during day one of last year's Curtis Cup at Conwy. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

"I am delighted to have six of the girls from last year back in the team for the 2022 match and I believe this gives us a strong base to build upon. The two new players to the team will strengthen that talent base and we very much look forward to an exciting match."