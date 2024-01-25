A minumum of three spots will be up for grabs in final women’s major of 2024

Crail to stage Final Qualifying for AIG Women's Open at St Andrews
Crail Golfing Society will stage the Final Qualifying for this year’s AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews.
The 18-hole shoot-out will take place over the Craighead Course at the Fife venue on 19 August, when a minimum of three spots will be up for grabs in the final women’ major of 2024.
In a double announcement by The R&A, it has also been revealed that Pre-Qualifying, which will also be over just 18 holes, will take place at Delamere Forest in Cheshire on 28 July.
Zoe Ridgway, Championship Director – AIG Women’s Open at The R&A said, “We would like to thank Delamere Forest and Crail Golfing Society for hosting qualifying events for the AIG Women’s Open.
“They are outstanding courses which are sure to test the players as they look to earn their way into the field at St Andrews for the AIG Women’s Open.”
The AIG Women’s Open will take place from 21-25 August at St Andrews, with tickets now on sale via www.aigwomensopen.com.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.