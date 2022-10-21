Craigie Hill Golf Club has been part of Perth's fabric since 1911.

Members have been brought up to speed on the progress being made on positive engagement with key organisations including Scottish Golf, The R&A and sportscotland for the far-reaching project.

The team behind the concept has been advised by Perth and Kinross Council’s Community Development Team and has been liaising with South Perth Community Greenspaces, Tayside Trail Association and others for input on how the new facilities can bring community benefit to all.

Craigie Hill transition committee spokesman Dave Mitchell explained: “The response from members to the project has been very encouraging. Now we are preparing a timetable for public consultation.

“While the key driver has been securing the future of a club which has been part of the city fabric since 1911 for existing golfers and generations to come, by embracing exciting plans for a high-quality nine-hole golf course that would be enjoyable and attractive for all ages and abilities, we quickly recognised the opportunity to create a lasting legacy with our land which would benefit the wider community.”

The golf club has been liaising with adjacent landowners, including the local authority and Moncreiffe Estates, to secure access rights to create a remodelled environmentally-friendly community hub.