Craig Lee shares halfway lead in Scottish Challenge at Newmachar

In an event being supported by the R&A, the Stirling man backed up his opening 66 with an equally-impressive 69 in a hoolie to sit alongside Englishman Nathan Kimsey at the top of the leaderboard on seven-under.

“I was delighted with that,” said Lee, who is playing in the Challenge Tour event in a “one-off” through an invitation that was given to the PGA in Scotland, of an effort that contained four birdies and two bogeys.

“A very, very tough day out there, so gusty in the trees, trying to figure out where the wind was coming from and trusting it was quite difficult. I hit a few wrong clubs which I wasn’t too happy with, but happy to be in the mix.”

Craig Lee in action during the second round of the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A at Newmachar. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images.

It’s been more than four years since Lee called time on his tour career, which saw him come close to winning the 2013 European Masters in Switzerland, where he lost in a play-off to Thomas Bjorn.

But, despite his main focus these days being on a ‘Pros on the Road’ business that services some of the more remote clubs in Scotland, he’s clearly not lost that competitive edge.

“It’s obviously just the halfway stage, so we won’t count our chickens yet, but it’s a good position to be in,” he added, admitting that some new equipment in his bag had been working well.

A posse of home players made it through to the weekend, but it’s Lee who is leading the way in a bid to keep the title in Scotland following David Law’s title triumph in Aviemore in the event’s last staging in 2018.

“It’s been a while since my text messages were this red hot!” he said, smiling “I haven’t been on tour for a while, but the old fans are coming out of the woodwork and texting me again.

“I didn't really tell anyone I was playing here this week, it was a late invite to get in. But I’m delighted to be here and news has spread fast, obviously.”

Kimsey, the overnight leader after an opening 64, added a solid 71, with the pair sitting two shots ahead of another Englishman, Todd Clements, and Marco Iten from Switzerland.

Kieran Cantley and Calum Fyfe are next best among the Scots on three-under, with Daniel Young, Scott Henry, Sean Lawrie and Euan Walker all two further back, while Sam Locke, Neil Fenwick and Danny Kay also made the cut.

It fell at one-over, which was seven shots less than last week’s Challenge Espana at Novo Sancti Petri in Cadiz. “Although it’s not been easy here so far, last Friday was carnage,” said Young.

Having been on the right side of the draw there as he progressed despite having to settle for a 79 in the second circuit, the Perth man wasn’t complaining about being unlucky on this occasion on Thursday afternoon.