Craig Lawrie wins Scottish Par 3 Championship in Aberdeen

Craig Lawrie shows off the trophy after his two-shot win in the Farmfoods Scottish Par 3 Championship. Picture: Tartan Pro Tour

The 26-year-old reeled off five birdies on the trot early on in the second and final round at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre on the outskirts of Aberdeen

The burst set up a brilliant 49, giving Lawrie, son of 1999 Open champion and tournament host Paul, a five-under-par 103 total.

Lawrie said he was “delighted” with his victory, which was worth £3,300, in an event that is part of the Tartan Pro Tour.

Also writing on social media, Lawrie snr said he was “chuffed to bits” and added that the winner had “played great all day”.

Former PGA champion Andrew Oldcorn finished joint-second along with Gavin Hay, Kieran Cantley and Scott Young.

In the amateur ranks, Blairgowrie’s Gregor Graham produced another birdie blitz at Bruntsfield Links to qualify in style as the top seed in the Scottish Boys’ Championship.

Graham added a six under par 65 to his opening 63 to claim a seven-shot victory over Glenbervie’s Ross Laird with a brilliant 14-under par 128 total.

“I’m going into the match play with a lot of confidence in my game,” said Graham. “I’m looking forward to the match play. I’ve done quite good in the stroke play at previous Scottish Boys but now I’d like to go all the way.”

The qualifiers also included Graham’s younger brother, Connor, and US-based Niall Shiels Donegan who was the leading Scot at last week’s Scottish Boys’ Under-16 Open at Dumfries & County.

