Craig Howie is heading home for some ‘puppy love’ before taking his encouraging Challenge Tour form into a rare DP World Tour opportunity this year.

The Peebles man finished joint-third behind German Maximillian Rottluff in the UAE Challenge at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club in Abu Dhabi.

It was Howie’s second top-ten finish of the season on the second-tier circuit, lifting him ten spots to 15th in the Road to Mallorca Rankings.

“Overall, it’s been a good week,” said the 28-year-old after signing off with four birdies in a 69 to end up two shots behind Rottluff as he landed a maiden tour win.

Craig Howie plays his second shot on the 10th hole during the last round of the UAE Challenge at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club in Abu Dhabi. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

“I was in contention for two-and-a-half days and it was nice to get those juices flowing again.

“I played okay in the final round and scored just about as good as I could. Maybe one or two better on the back nine, but I held it well together on the front nine.”

Howie led by two shots at the halfway stage before being left disappointed with a third-round 72 that dropped him five shots off the pace.

“It was more Saturday that was my undoing,” he admitted. “Overall, my ball-striking was great. I drove it really well. Tee to green, it was really solid. There were only two or three times all week that I was in difficult spots and I think that’s what can really get you on this golf course and I handled it quite well.”

On his hopes of landing a second Challenge Tour win as he bids to regain his card for the main tour, he said: “It doesn’t need to be too much better.”

Howie’s next assignment is the Soudal Open, next week’s event on the DP World Tour at Rinkven International Golf Club in Belgium.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he declared. “My game is obviously in good shape and good golf can win anywhere. It doesn’t matter what tour it is on, so I am pretty confident heading into next week.

“I need to go home first, though. My girlfriend, who normally caddies for me, went home on Thursday because we picked up our new dog, a Golden Retriever puppy, so I need to go home and see him first before I go to Belgium. I’m looking forward to that more than my next golf tournament at the moment.”