Covid-19 heroes offered chance to tee up in Scottish Open pro-am alongside stars

Covid-19 heroes are being offered the chance to play in the Scottish Open Pro-Am in East Lothian next month. Picture: European Tour

As part of the circuit’s Golf for Good initiative, the European Tour are offering local heroes the chance to compete in the pro-am on the day before the Rolex Series event begins at The Renaissance Club.

Aberdeen Standard Investments and VisitScotland have donated their pro-am places to golf fans who deserve to be rewarded for their hard work in their communities over the last year, and nominations are now being accepted.

To nominate a hero and give them a chance to tee it up in the Scottish Open pro-am at the Renaissance Club on Wednesday 7 July, people must explain in 150 words why a nominee deserves to experience this fantastic opportunity at ET.GOLF/ScotlandHero.

Nominees must be from Scotland, hold a handicap (30 for women, 24 for men) and be available to get to the Renaissance Club on 7 July, as well as complying with all of the T&Cs for the experience. Entries close on Friday, 25 June.

Rory Colville, Scottish Open championship director, said: “We at the European Tour, alongside tournament partners Aberdeen Standard Investments and VisitScotland, are passionate about leaving a positive impact on the communities around the Renaissance Club and beyond through Golf for Good.

“This has been such a tough time for many in Scotland and across the world, and while we know that golf fans are excited to see some of the world’s best golfers arrive in East Lothian, importantly, the event also gives us an opportunity to say thank you to the true heroes of the pandemic.”

Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm, the world No 2 and No 3 respectively, have committed to play in East Lothian, as have American aces Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Billy Horschel, Scottish Scheffler and Will Zalatoris.

Bob MacIntyre will be spearheading the home challenge while Ryder Cup stars Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer and Henrik Stenson are also set to be in the field.

Lynne Connolly, global head of Inclusion and Diversity at Aberdeen Standard Investments, added: “We take great pride in our efforts to support community initiatives and help make established events such as these as inclusive as possible.

“The past year has been a challenging time for many, and as restrictions slowly ease across the country and we can begin hosting outdoor sporting events again, the chance to nominate a local hero will hopefully bring to light some of the unsung heroes.

“It will also hopefully bring a bit of joy and competitive fun back into the lives of those who have gone above and beyond for their communities. We very much look forward to welcoming the local heroes, golf fans and pros to the event next month.”

Paul Bush, Director of Events at VisitScotland, said: “I’m delighted that we, alongside our partners at the European Tour and Aberdeen Standard Investments can show our appreciation in this way.”

Golf for Good is the umbrella name for the European Tour’s overarching Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

