The stonework close to the Swilcan Bridge in St Andrews that sparked a storm of controversy has already been removed and the area has been prepared to be returfed.

The patio-style stonework was only laid last week in a bid to prevent wear and tear where people stand to take photographs of both golfers and visitors on the iconic structure.

But, after it attracted widespread criticism on social media over the weekend, it was announced on Monday evening by St Andrews Links Trust, which maintains the Old Course, that the stonework was being removed.

And no time has been wasted in doing so, with a digger getting to work early on Tuesday morning and the entire stonework, which was a large circular shape, soon disappearing.

The circular area of stonework on the tee side of the Swilcan Bridge has been removed within hours of the St Andrews Links Trust announging a U-turn.

By mid-afternoon, the areas at either end of the bridge looked as though they were ready for turf to go down but have been roped off as ‘Ground Under Repair’ in the meantime.

The decision to put down the stonework had been criticised by three-time Open champion Nick Faldo, as well as one of his Ryder Cup team-mates, Ken Brown.

Responding to the U-turn by the Links Trust, Brown praised the decision. “Well done!” he wrote in a post on Twitter. “Most courses are best when they play and look as near as to nature intended. None more so the Old Course at St Andrews - the blueprint for our game.”

Faldo, who landed the second of his three Open wins at St Andrews in 1990, also hailed the swift action. “Well done chaps!” he said on social media. It’s a global golfing treasure, just give it a little bit of TLC!”

The view from the green side of the Swilcan Bridge after the removal of the controversial stonework.

While the Links Trust said it will “continue to explore alternative options for a permanent solution”, the storm has passed over the Fife town as quickly as it was hit by it.

In that statement on Monday, the Links Trust said: “The exploratory works around the approach to and from the Swilcan Bridge had been undertaken as part of ongoing attempts to mitigate the issue of significant wear and tear to the turf.

“In recent years we have identified and trialled a number of solutions, with the primary ambition always to find something that is both adequate for the amount of foot traffic for such a popular location whilst being in keeping with its surroundings.

The stonework at the approach and exit of the bridge was identified as one possible long-term solution, however while this installation would have provided some protection, in this instance we believe we are unable to create a look which is in keeping with its iconic setting and have taken the decision to remove it.

“We have also taken on feedback from many partners and stakeholders as well as the golfing public and we would like to thank everyone who has been in touch for their contribution to the issue.