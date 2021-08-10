Consistent Calum Hill tipped for European Tour win by Grant Forrest

Grant Forrest celebrates his Hero Open victory on the 18th green with Calum Hill after the pair had played together in the final round at Fairmont St Andrews. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Hill, who held a two-shot lead at one point in the final round, had to settle for a tie for fourth as Forrest landed his maiden victory in the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews on Sunday.

It was the 26-year-old’s fifth top-10 finish on the circuit this season, leaving him sitting 32nd in the Race to Dubai rankings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Calum’s such a strong player,” said Forrest of his Bounce Sport stablemate. “He’s got so much game and he keeps getting better and better.

Grant Forrest is congratulated by his caddie John McClure after they joined forces to pull off a dramatic victory in the Hero Open on Sunday. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

“He’s proved how consistently he puts himself near the top of the leaderboard. It’s a matter of time getting over the mental hurdle more than anything as well.”

Forrest’s first win in the paid ranks was secured with experienced Northern Irish caddie John McClure on his bag.

The pair linked up in November 2019 and Forrest heaped praise on McClure, who, like Rory McIlroy, hails from Holywood, for his role in the St Andrews success.

“Having a great caddie on the bag is huge on days like this,” said the 28-year-old from Haddington. “We’ve worked quite a bit recently on having a bit more dialogue back and forth between us.

“Just constant reassurance and confirmation so that when we come into days like today, there’s no quietness, no guessing.

“We’re a team and Collin Morikawa and his caddie had some great discussions at The Open – just back and forth.

“When you’re in these pressure situations, it helps you focus on the shot you’re trying to hit.”

Forrest finished birdie-birdie on the Torrance Course to pip Englisman James Morrison by a shot after three-putting the 16th for an untimely bogey.

“That was disappointing with a wedge in hand, but John said just keep hitting shots,” he added. “I know that sounds simple, but it was really helpful on the last two holes when we had to do something.”

On the back of his weekend win, Forrest has pulled out of this week’s Cazoo Classic but Hill is in the field at London Golf Club.

A message from the Editor: