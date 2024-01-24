Scot signs for 20 birdies and two eagles in three rounds as he claims £5000 top prize

Conor O'Neil shoots lights out in Abu Dhabi pro-am win
Conor O’Neil picked up £5000 for winning a pro-am in Abu Dhabi after producing some of the best golf of his career on three demanding courses.
The Glasgow-based professional laid the foundations for his victory with an opening seven-under-par 65 at Saadiyat Beach Club before adding an equally-impressive six-under 66 at Abu Dhabi National.
He then signed off with a three-under 69 at Yas Links to win by nine shots from ex-DP World Tour player Simon Dyson, with former Amateur champion Garrick Porteous among four players one shot further back.
“I’m pretty much full-time coaching but still feel I have a lot to offer playing wise and I never want to give up ambitions of playing at a higher level,” said O’Neil, a winner on the PGA EuroPro Tour at Donnington Grove in Newbury in 2021. “These were three tough courses, but I made 20 birdies and two eagles and it shows I can still play. We have a baby on the way in July, so this pay-day will help.”
O’Neil was a spectator at the DP World Tour Championship in November, cheering on fellow Scot Ewen Ferguson in the season-ending event at Jumeirah Golf Estates. “I can’t say that inspires me much,” he admitted. ”I just love to watch live golf, especially if it’s my pals as I love to support them.”
