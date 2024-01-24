Scot signs for 20 birdies and two eagles in three rounds as he claims £5000 top prize

Conor O'Neil, pictured celebrating a win on the PGA EuroPro Tour in 2021, shot the lights out over three rounds in Abu Dhabi. Picture: PGA EuroPro Tour

Conor O’Neil picked up £5000 for winning a pro-am in Abu Dhabi after producing some of the best golf of his career on three demanding courses.

The Glasgow-based professional laid the foundations for his victory with an opening seven-under-par 65 at Saadiyat Beach Club before adding an equally-impressive six-under 66 at Abu Dhabi National.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then signed off with a three-under 69 at Yas Links to win by nine shots from ex-DP World Tour player Simon Dyson, with former Amateur champion Garrick Porteous among four players one shot further back.

“I’m pretty much full-time coaching but still feel I have a lot to offer playing wise and I never want to give up ambitions of playing at a higher level,” said O’Neil, a winner on the PGA EuroPro Tour at Donnington Grove in Newbury in 2021. “These were three tough courses, but I made 20 birdies and two eagles and it shows I can still play. We have a baby on the way in July, so this pay-day will help.”