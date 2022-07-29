Connor Wilson and Lewis Irvine back on verge of Scottish Amateur final

Connor Wilson and Lewis Irvine, both beaten finalists in the past three years, are through to the semi-finals of the Scottish Amateur Championship at Gailes Links.

By Martin Dempster
Friday, 29th July 2022, 9:15 pm
Updated Friday, 29th July 2022, 9:15 pm
Castle Park's Connor Wilson won the Lothians Championship for a second time in three years last weekend. Picture: LGA
Castle Park's Connor Wilson won the Lothians Championship for a second time in three years last weekend. Picture: LGA

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Castle Park player Wilson, who lost to Angus Carrick in the title decider at Murcar Links 12 months ago, faces Gullane teenager Oliver Mukherjee in the first of the last-four clashes in Ayrshire.

Wilson, the 2018 Scottish Boys’ champion and winner of the Lothians Championship for a second time last weekend, ended the run of Jack Reynolds before beating James Donaldson 6&5.

Sign up to our Golf newsletter

Mukherjee, brother of recent Scottish Boys’ finalist, booked his spot with a 4&3 win over Andrew Benson in the last eight.

Irvine, who fell at the final hurdle to George Burns at Crail in 2009, takes on second seed Gregor Tait of Aldeburgh in the other semi-final.

Extra holes were required as Irvine finally shook off Carnoustie’s Scott Mann in their last-eight clash while Tait beat the experienced Matt Clark 3&1.

Meanwhile, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson has been confirmed as LIV Golf’s latest recruit.

The 43-year-old, who is currently recovering from an injury, will be an off-course captain LIV Golf Invitational Boston in early September.

“Bubba Watson is a tremendous addition to LIV Golf – another major champion joining the growing list of stars on our teams,” said Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner. “His game combines the power, innovation, and excitement that the LIV Golf brand represents.

“He’s a risk-taker who has cemented his name among the world’s very best and we’re eager for him to come aboard to bring new energy and audiences to this league.”

Connor WilsonCastle Park
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.