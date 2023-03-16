Connor Syme made the most of feeling as though he was playing in the wind back in Scotland to sit just one shot off the lead after the first round of the SDC Championship in South Africa.

Connor Syme sizes up a shot in the opening round of the SDC Championship at St Francis Links in South Africa. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

In testing conditions at St Francis Links on the Eastern Cape, Frenchman David Ravetto and Norwegian Kristian Krogh Johannessen set the pace with matching five-under-par 67s.

But, with the wind gusting to around 35mph, it was also a pleasing first day’s work for Syme, one of five Scots in the field for the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour co-sanctioned event.

“It was very challenging,” he admitted after signing for a card that contained seven birdies. “There were a lot of tees moved up to make it a bit more playable for us, but it was tough.

“You had to keep your ball flight down and I used my experience from playing in Scotland by hitting a lot of low drivers and punched shots into the wind. Overall, I definitely made a few mistakes but a lot of good birdies as well.”

Three of those came in his opening four holes along with a bogey before then picking up four shots in seven holes around the turn after starting his round at the tenth.

“I was in a lot of good positions off the tee. That was my strength today,” he added. “I was in position on basically every hole and my bogeys felt quite sloppy, even though you are going to make mistakes out there as it’s just tricky.

“I drove it nicely and that’s really the main challenge of this golf course. The fairways are generous enough, but, if you miss them, you are absolutely screwed.”

Syme, who has already secured his spot in the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool this summer, has been visiting South Africa since his amateur days.

“I’ve been coming down here with the Scottish squads since I was 18 and I’m now 27, so a long time and I do really enjoy it,” he said. “This my first time here and I can’t believe how far south we are.

“But it’s an amazing spot and, obviously with the wind and stuff, even being so far from home it still feels close to it, if that makes sense.”

David Law finished birdie-birdie for his 71, while Ewen Ferguson signed for a 72 after he ended an up-and-down round with three consecutive birdies.