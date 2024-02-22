Three Scots close to top of the leaderboard after day one in DP World Tour event

Connor Syme was frustrated to miss a good birdie chance on his final but had a good day overall on the greens in the first round of the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

Connor Syme admitted he was pleasantly surprised to be sitting close to the top of the leaderboard after the opening round of the Magical Kenya Open.

Helped by picking up two shots in his final three holes at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, the Drumoig-based player signed for a four-under-par 67 to sit one behind Darius Van Driel after the Dutchman set the pace with an effort containing an eagle and five birdies.

“It was funny as I didn’t actually feel I played that well, if I am being totally honest,” admitted Syme, who sits a shot ahead of two compatriots – Daniel Young and Craig Howie – after they also started promisingly.

“I just managed my game pretty well and my putter saved me on a few occasions. I think I made four or five decent putts. I missed a short one for birdie on the last and I was saying to my caddie that you come off quite frustrated after that but, over the course of the day, I definitely gained on the greens, so definitely pleased with four under.”

Syme is playing in this sixth event for a sixth time, having finished third three years ago after signing off with a 64. “It’s quite old school with the way it’s set up and the fact you need to shape it both ways” he said. “It’s not overly long, but it’s really penal if you miss it.

“There’s not really courses like it back home, but it feels like it in terms of length like the course I’m a member at and also Ladybank where you need to shape a lot of shots. I like it in that sense. There’s small greens as well, so it’s a good challenge. The people here are also lovely, so it helps make it a wee bit more enjoyable.”