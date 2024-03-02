Drumoig-based player sets up chance to land first Scottish success on circuit since September 2022

Connor Syme lines up his putt on the 18th hole during day three of the SDC Championship at St. Francis Links in South Africa. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

In-form Connor Syme shares the lead heading into the final round of the SDC Championship at St Francis Links in South Africa as the Scot chases a maiden DP World Tour win.

Syme, who was five shots off the pace at the halfway stage after opening rounds of 67 and 71 at the Eastern Cape venue, catapulted himself into pole position alongside Englishman Daniel Brown on the back of another 67 in testing windy conditions.

At one point, Syme had some breathing space at the top of the leaderboard before Brown, winner of last year’s ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland, picked up three shots late on in a strong finish.

Sitting on 11-under-par, the duo sit two shots ahead of Brown’s compatriot Andy Sullivan, as well as South African Robin Williams and American James Nicholas.

“The conditions are so tricky and there are so many great golfers here that it’s going to be tight until the finish on Sunday,” said Syme. “But I was here last year and earmarked it as having another go at it this year. It’s a very similar links challenge to back home in Scotland. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Syme, who is bidding to become the first Scot to win on the circuit since Bob MacIntyre landed the DS Automobiles Italian Open in September 2022, made his move in the third round with a burst of four birdies in six holes on the front nine.

After dropping a shot the ninth, the Drumoig-based player then stiffed his approach at the par-4 11th before adding further gains at the 14th and 16th on the inward journey.

Syme, the world No 141, has recorded 14 top-ten finishes in his DP World Tour career, the most recent being a tie for seventh in last week’s Magical Kenya Open.

Meanwhile, Paul O’Hara will be joining Syme in flying the Saltire in the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry later this year after the Motherwell man secured that opportunity through finishing second in the PGA Play-Offs in Cyprus.