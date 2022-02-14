Connor Syme 'pretty pleased' to sign off Middle East Swing with top-10 finish

The 26-year-old secured a share of sixth spot behind Kiwi Ryan Fox in the Ras Al Khaimah Classic after covering the final eight holes in four-under-par at Al Hamra Golf Club in the UAE.

Syme had also finished in the top 30 in the previous week’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship at the same venue, having started the 2022 campaign by making the cut in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

“I’m pretty pleased to finish top 10 as I had a really good last 10 holes,” said the Scot, who finished a shot ahead of compatriots Bob MacIntyre and Scott Jamieson.

Connor Syme during the final round of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic at Al Hamra Golf Club. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

“After pars at one and two, I hit it right into water on three and made 6, and I was right up against it for the next few holes. It was nice to play the closing nine in four-under, so overall I’m pleased.”

With the Hero Indian Open having been postponed, the circuit now has a break before resuming with the Magical Kenya Open early next month.

“Playing here for the two weeks, it’s all been about making birdies,” said Syme of Al Hamra, which was a new venue on the main tour after previously hosting an event on the Challenge Tour.

“While the course has been set up fair, unless you were making birdies you definitely were moving backward, for sure. So it definitely helped me to make a few more birdies at the end.”