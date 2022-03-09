Connor Syme 'pleased where game is' heading into new DP World Tour event

The MyGolfLife Open is being hosted by Pecanwood Golf & Country Club in Hartbeespoort, a resort town north of Johannesburg.

It’s the first leg of a double-header in the Rainbow Nation, with the Steyn City Championship having also been added to this year’s schedule.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Syme heads into this week’s tournament sitting 47th in the Race to Dubai Rankings, having recorded three top-30 finishes in his last three outings.

Connor Syme gives the thumbs up during day last week's Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

“I’m pleased where my game’s at, to be honest,” said the 26-year-old. “A few weeks ago I had a sixth in Ras Al Khaimah, so I am feeding off that a little bit, which is good.”

Syme signed for a 66 in the third round of the Magical Kenya Open on Saturday before a closing 72 left him having to settle for a tie for 26th spot behind China’s Ashun Wu.

“I made too many mistakes in my second round,” he said, reflecting on that effort at Muthaiga Golf Club Nairobi.

“I made an eagle and three birdies but shot level par, which was disappointing. But my short game was a lot better on Saturday as I managed to tidy it up.

“I also took on the course more on Saturday, hitting driver three more times than I had the previous day.”

Syme is joined in this week’s line up by Modest! Golf stablemate Ewen Ferguson, as well as Stephen Gallacher, Grant Forrest, Richie Ramsay, Scott Jamieson, David Drysdale and David Law.

“Myself and Ewen have travelled down here to South Africa quite a lot,” said Syme. “Although we are used to bad weather, we don’t particularly like it, to be totally honest. We like coming away.”

Bernd Wiesberger, the world No 68, is the highest-ranked player in a line up that also includes 2018 Scottish Open champion Brandon Stone.

Bob MacIntyre had been on the entry list, but his next event is likely to be the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas, in a fortnight’s time.