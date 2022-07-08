Connor Syme makes most of invitation to extend run of Scottish Open cuts

Connor Syme is delighted to have made a fourth successive cut in the Genesis Scottish Open, having received an invitation to play on this occasion at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

Making the most of being one of three home players to secure an invitation, Syme comfortably progressed to the weekend in the Genesis Scottish Open after solid opening efforts of 70 and 69 at The Renaissance Club.

“A late call up on Sunday night but great to stay for the weekend,” said the 26-year-old, who, in doing so, succeeded where a number of the big names failed in the strongest-ever field for a DP World Tour event.

Sign up to our Golf newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At one point last week, two of three spots up for grabs were filled by 2015 winner Rickie Fowler and fellow American Ryan Palmer. But, after they both got in under their own steam, Syme, David Law and Marc Warren all secured berths.

“Sunday was a bit weird after missing the cut (in the Phoenix Irish Open) and wondering whether to practice or if I was having two weeks off, so grateful to get the chance to play,” added Syme, who sits in the top 20 on one-under.

He’s now made the cut in four consecutive starts in his home Open and, though admitting it isn’t “nice” having to send emails asking for an invitation, this one was certainly worth it.

”A few people I’ve got to know over the years have helped,” he admitted. “Different sponsors this year, you get advised who is in charge and you get to know people from the tour or VisitScotland, Alan Grant was a big help, Rory Colville from the tour and Renaissance as well.”

Three Open spots are up for grabs in this event for the leading non-exempt players in the top 10 and Syme, who played as an amateur in 2017 then again as a pro in 2019, would love to make a third appearance in the Claret Jug joust.

“It would be amazing,” he said. “I didn’t do qualifying this year and I just tried to focus on the tournaments I knew I was in, even if I hadn’t got in this week.

“I was upset last week that I thought the opportunity might have gone and I wouldn’t be playing. There are just three spots and this is an amazing field. But, if I’m up that end of the leaderboard and if that’s the reward, that’s the reward.