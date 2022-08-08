Connor Syme aiming to use second place in Cazoo Open as 'platform to build on'

Connor Syme tees off on the seventh hole during day four of the Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor Resort in Newport. Picture; Warren Little/Getty Images.

The 27-year-old finished second behind Englishman Callum Shinkwin in the Cazoo Open at the Newport venue, where he’d already performed well in the past.

In a double-header in 2020, Syme finished joint-third in the Cazoo Classic then tied for eighth in the ISPS Handa Wales Open.

“I’ve had some good results here in the past, so I do seem to like this golf course,” he admitted. “So I’m obviously pleased with solo second.”

The splendid effort matched his best finish on the main tour, having also finished in the same position in the Shot Clock Masters in Austria in his rookie season in 2018.

On the back of this display, he’s jumped more than 100 spots in the world rankings to 232nd while he’s also up 34 places to 32nd in the DP World Tour Rankings.

He’s now chalked up two top-finishes this season, having tied for third along with Richie Ramsay in the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry in May.

“I was aware that was going to be my best result,” added Syme, who closed with a brace of 68s to finish on eight-under-par - four shots behind Shinkwin as he claimed his second tour title.

“I’ve had a solo second before but, for the points, this is a slightly bigger tournament. I’m really pleased and it’s a great platform to build on.”

His first chance will come in Northern Ireland as Galgorm Castle stages this week’s ISPS Handa World Invitational, which involves both men and women but playing in separate events.

On the PGA Tour, Russell Knox and Martin Laird have both qualified for the FedEx Cup Play-Offs after finishing 82nd and 100th respectively at the end of the regular season.

They will now be teeing up in this week’s