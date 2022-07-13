Connor Graham wins R&A Junior Open by five shots at Monifieth

Following in the footsteps of inaugural 1998 winner David Inglis, the 15-year-old opened with a 69 then added two 67s to finish on 13-under-par.
Watched by 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie – he represents his junior foundation as one of its ambassadors – Graham won comfortably from highly-rated Thai player TK Chantananuwat.
“It’s a great feeling to come out on top in such a big event,” said Graham, who finished second Lytham Trophy earlier in the year.
Referring to Chantananuwat, who played in the inaugural LIV Golf event at Centurion Club last month, the Scot added: “He’s obviously a very good player and it feels good to perform well against him and other good players.”
Graham overcame 109 players aged between 12-16 from 64 nations around the globe to notch his first victory of 2022 after four title triumphs last year.
“This win ranks very high just because of the way I performed here,” said the plus-four handicapper. “I didn’t drop a shot today under the pressure, so I’m really pleased about that.
“It was pretty special to see Paul come out and watch me play. I’m one of his ambassadors, and he’s helped me a lot in getting my golf to the next level.”
Chantananuwat was gracious in defeat. “Well done to Connor, he played really well and deserved to win,” he said. “I got the next best place and learned a lot about how to play links golf that will help me in the future.”