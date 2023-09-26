Scottish teenager Connor Graham was involved in a sensational fightback as Stephen Gallacher’s European side ended the first day of the Junior Ryder Cup in Rome tied at 6-6 with the Americans.

Connor Graham and Sean Keeling pose before the start of the foursomes on day one of the Junior Ryder Cup at Golf Nazionale in Rome. Picture: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images.

Blairgowrie 16-year-old Graham and Irish team-mate Sean Keeling, winner of this year’s Scottish Boys’ Open at Lundin, found themselves six down at the turn against Jay Leng jnr and Billy Davis in the morning foursomes at Golf Nazionale.

But, to the delight of their captain, Graham and Keeling clawed their way back to secure a half point, with both players holing key putts down the stretch and celebrating what probably felt like a victory at the end in joyous fashion.

The Europeans won the opening session 4-2 before the Americans, bidding to make it a seventh straight success in the match, roared back to take the afternoon fourballs by the same margin.

Playing alongside Rocio Tejedo in the top game, Graham secured another half point and will be back out with the same player in the solo fourballs session on Wednesday.

“It was a day of two halves,” said Gallacher, who is being assisted by GB&I boys’ selector Scott Knowles. “The foursome play is always so close and it was difficult for the players to find a rhythm. To end the day in a tie is a good and fair result, I felt we edged the morning session, and they were the better team in the afternoon.

“I’m so proud of all of my team, especially Sean and Connor this morning who refused to give in and showed incredible courage to come back from six down at the turn. It was evident that we won the morning session because of their score and the rest of the team fed of that energy.

“We have a great harmony in the group, and I could have paired anyone with anyone. Honours are even and we will try and win the two sessions tomorrow. Everyone is playing their own ball tomorrow and they will feel more comfortable with that so I am looking forward to another good day.”