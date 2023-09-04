Hot on the heels of creating history as the youngest-ever Walker Cup player, 16-year-old Connor Graham has been picked for another huge team tournament.

After being Walker Cup team-mates at the weekend, Connor Graham, right, and Calum Scott have both been selected in Scotland's side for next month's World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi. Picture: Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

The Blairgowrie player will join forces with Calum Scott (Nain) and Gregor Tait (Aldeburgh) in the Men’s World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi next month.

Also taking place at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Scotland will be represented in the women’s equivalent by Hannah Darling (Broomieknowe), Lorna McClymont (Milngavie) and Carmen Griffiths (Aboyne).

Scott, who also played in the Walker Cup at St Andrews at the weekend, is Scotland’s highest-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking at No 31.

Graham and Tait, who lost in the final of the Scottish Amateur Championship for the second year running as he went down to Royal Burgess left-hander Cameron Adam at Royal Dornoch last month, are next on the list in 214th and 243rd respectively.

Graham, who won the Scottish Men’s Open at Meldrum House earlier in the year, will be heading to the Middle East shortly after representing Europe in the Junior Ryder Cup in Rome later this month.

Darling, the world No 11, will be spearheading the women’s side, which was always going to include McClymont as well after she won both the Welsh and Irish Women’s Open Championships earlier in the year. Griffiths, meanwhile, won the Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship at Ladybank