Team Europe captain Stephen Gallacher and his players players pose with the trophy after winning the Junior Ryder Cup in Rome. Picture: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images.

Leading 12-6 after the opening two days at Golf Nazionale, Europe finished off the job in style on the Ryder Cup course at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club on the outskirts of the Italian capital.

Helped by 16-year-old Graham digging deep to win his match against Jay Leng jnr, the home team dominated the deciding singles session to record a comprehensive 20.5-9.5 victory.

It was Europe’s first success in the event since a side that contained Rory McIlroy and Carlota Ciganda came out on top at Westfield Group Country Club in Ohio in 2004.

The trophy was then retained following a draw at Celtic Manor two years later before the Americans recorded a run of six straight wins, including a 16-8 triumph at Blairgowrie in 2014.

“The dream this week was to try and win every session and come out on top,” said a smiling Gallacher. “The first two days set us up and the only thing they had to do here today was try and overcome the occasion as they were all playing great and I’m chuffed to bits as they actually thrived.

“We’re going to look back and there’s going to be Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup players and maybe even world No 1s who will come from this event and I feel blessed to have had a front-row seat watching them this week.”

Gallacher, who played on a winning team in the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, added: “When [European Ryder Cup director] Guy Kinnings phoned me up to ask if I’d be the captain, he said that the aim was to start the week off by laying down a marker for the big team and, if it can even help by a tenth of a per cent, then I’d be delighted.”

Graham, a captain’s pick after winning the Scottish Men’s Open at Meldrum House earlier this year, finished the three-day match with an unbeaten record, having pulled off a stunning fightback alongside Ireland’s Sean Keeling in the opening session on Tuesday as they secured a half point after being six down at the turn.

In his next two matches, Graham joined forces with Spaniard Rocio Tejedo to tie in the afternoon foursomes on the first day then set the tone as Europe pulled off a sensational clean sweep in the sole fourball session on Wednesday.

“It feels great,” said Graham of his singles success, having stormed into an early four-hole led before gradually being pegged back by his opponent and then finding the match all square standing on the 18th tee.

“It was a nerve-wracking morning,” added Graham, who created history last month as the youngest-ever Walker Cup player in a defeated Great Britain & Ireland team at St Andrews. “I got up early before giving a couple of holes back to find myself all square going down the last. “But I then hit two of the best shots of my life to knock it on the green and was delighted to finish it off with a two-putt birdie.”

Tejedo finished all square against Anna Davis, the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion in the top match, before England’s Kris Kim delivered Europe’s first win of the day against Miles Russell. After Graham then delivered his point, victory was secured by German giant Helen Briem as she beat Yana Wilson.

“It’s good knowing that I was able to help the team out after being sent out in one of the early matches and get that blue on the board by Stevie,” added Graham as news of the cup being secured filtered through.

“Our comeback in the opening session on Tuesday was massive in terms of how my week panned out as I’d never been six down before, so it was great to fightback for a half point. It’s definitely been one of the most enjoyable weeks of my career so far and getting the win has made it even more special.”

A small army of fans cheering Graham in the event included mum June, dad Stuart and brothers Archie and Gregor, who created history recently as the first amateur to win on the Tartan Pro Tour.

“It was really good having my family over and other people, too, because it definitely helps when you get people cheering for good shots, especially down the stretch,” admitted Graham. “I think Stevie’s experience really helped the team as well - it was definitely a bonus having him as our captain this week.”