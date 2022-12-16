Blairgowrie 16-year-old Graham has been selected on the back of a 2022 campaign that was illuminated with a victory in the Junior Open at Monifieth Links.
An equally exciting prospect, Nairn 19-year-old Scott has put himself in contention for a dream date on home soil by shining for Texas Tech on the US college circuit.
Scott is aiming to follow in the footsteps of his older brother Sandy, who played in the 2019 match at Royal Liverpool.
Stuart Wilson, GB&I captain, said, “We have selected a talented group of players who are key to our preparations for the Walker Cup and share our determination to win back the trophy from the United States of America.
“We will be getting together in St Andrews so that the players can really get to grips with the Old Course, understand its subtleties and learn from those individuals who have vast experience of the links.
“Our aim is to select a team which will give us the best chance of winning the match next year. In that regard, we will continue to monitor the players’ performances in amateur events over the coming months and provide them with support and advice.”
GB&I is aiming to win back the trophy after narrowly losing 14-12 at Seminole last year.
Forfar man Wilson added: “There is also still time for golfers not included in the squad to play their way into our plans and we will be keeping a close eye on their results, too.”
The biennial encounter will be played over the Old Course on 2-3 September, marking 100 years since the match was first played at the home of golf.
Full squad
James Ashfield (21, Delamere Forest, Wales)
Matthew McClean (29, Malone, Ireland)
Josh Berry (17, Doncaster, England)
Robert Moran (23, Castle, Ireland)
Barclay Brown (21, Hallamshire, England)
Liam Nolan (22, Galway, Ireland)
Archie Davies (21, Carlisle, Wales)
Peter O’Keeffe (41, Douglas, Ireland)
Arron Edwards-Hill (23, Chelmsford, England)
Mark Power (22, Kilkenny, Ireland)
Hugh Foley (25, Royal Dublin, Ireland)
Dylan Shaw-Radford (17, Huddersfield, England)
Connor Graham (16, Blairgowrie, Scotland)
Calum Scott (19, Nairn, Scotland)
John Gough (24, Beaconsfield, England)
Harley Smith (17, The Rayleigh Club, England)
Josh Hill (18, Trump International Dubai, England)
Tyler Weaver (17, Bury St Edmunds, England)
Frank Kennedy (17, Trump National Jupiter, England)