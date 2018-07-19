Competition: win 2 months golf membership at East Renfrewshire golf club

To celebrate the Open Championship coming to Scotland, East Ren is offering a Trial Membership from 1st August to 30th September 2018.

The Scotsman has teamed up with East Ren golf club to offer the chance to win an "Open Championship" membership, valued at £298, which includes 2 months Pure Golf membership for an entrant plus a friend/ family member.

Enter the competition here >>

This trial membership entitles you to 7 days unlimited golf at East Ren (subject to course availability).

Take up this offer and the following fees apply: £199 per person or join with a friend for only £149 each

To join, contact Club Manager, Danny Welsh on 01355 500256 Ext. 1 or email Danny at secretary@eastrengolfclub.co.uk quoting ‘Scotsman Open Champ Offer’

Please note Pure Golf participants cannot play in club competitions or gain a handicap, however they can sign on young golfers (10-14 year olds) free of charge, but they must be accompanied by the Pure Golf participant. Pure Golf participants can also sign on guests (fees apply) and are entitled to the Members Discount Card.