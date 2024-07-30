Martin Dempster’s latest comprehensive round up of grass-roots Scottish golf stories

Cameron Johnstone proved his old college coach wrong by recovering from a torn tricep to win the Leven Gold Medal, the oldest amateur event in the world.

The 21-year-old, who was born and raised in Troon but is now a member of the Duke’s Golf Course in St Andrews, landed his victory after posting rounds of 71-69-70-70 at the Fife venue for a 279 total.

He won by one shot from past winner James White after the Lundin man shot 69-72-69-70, with Stirling’s James Donaldson (67-72-77-66) two shots further back in third place.

Cameron Johnstone (The Duke's) shows off the Leven Amateur Gold Medal after his win at the Fife venue.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have won such a historic event,” said Johnstone. “This win is particularly special to me because it comes in my first season after a two-year hiatus due to a torn tricep which prevented me from competing for the last few seasons.

“I wasn’t sure I would be able to play again, nevermind be able to compete. I can’t thank my family, coach Jon Hearn and my physios enough as I undoubtedly wouldn’t have been able to make my recovery without them.”

Johnstone had a spell at the Albany Golf Academy in the Bahamas before moving to the College of Charleston in South Carolina. “I’m actually not on the team there anymore because the coach didn’t think that I would make a full recovery from my injury,” he added.

Amateur Summer Elliott chasing AIG Women’s Open spot

Nevin McGhee, right, receives the Murdoch Medal, awarded by the British Golf Collectors Society (BGCS), from previous winner Alastair Johnston in Troon.

Inverness member Summer Elliott is one step away from teeing up in the AIG Women’s Open after being the only amateur to progress from a pre-qualifier for The R&A major next month.

Elliott carded a level-par 71 at Delamere Forest in Cheshire as she cleared the first hurdle along with four of her compatriots - Hannah McCook, Jane Turner, Laura Beveridge and Heather MacRae.

The quintet will now tee up in the final qualifier, which takes place at Crail Golfing Society on 19 August.

Kingsknowe are ‘Kings and Queens of Capital golf’

Kingsknowe's winning team in the Edinburgh Inter-Club tournament show off the trophy with vice captain Grant Dobie. Picture: Kingsknowe GC

Kingsknowe have pulled off a brilliant title double in this year’s Edinburgh Inter Club tournaments.

After the women had already come out on top in their event earlier in the year, the men made home advantage count to land that crown as well.

Represented in the double foursomes format by Craig Gordon and Paul Page at the front and Charlie Breese and Fraser Sutherland at the back, the hosts beat Prestonfield, Duddingston and Murrayfield to make the final, which they won two up against near neighbours Baberton.

“Given it’s a secretary run-event, it was special to host it and see us win it in my first full year as general manager here,” said Richard Brian.

Graeme Robertson shows off the trophy after winning the Ladybank Masters presented by Piper Sandler. Picture: Tartan Pro Tour

Top-five finish for Niall Shiels Donegan in Pacific Coast Amateur

California-based Scot Niall Shiels Donegan could be knocking at the Walker Cup door when next year’s contest at Cypress Point comes around.

Continuing to go from strength to strength, the Scottish international finished joint-fifth in the Pacific Coast Amateur Championship at Chambers Bay in Washington.

Shiels Donegan carded rounds of 71-69-68-68 for an eight-under total in one of the seven Elite Amateur Series events in the US.

Murdoch Medal book prize awarded to Nevin McGhee

Nevin McGhee, Glasgow Golf Club’s archivist, has won the Murdoch Medal, one of the most prestigious awards relating to the study of golf history.

Gullane's Sam Hall, right, after being presented with his Lothians Championship winner's medal by LGA president Neil Anderson. Picture: Lothians Golf Association

He received the accolade mainly for his book Anent the Golf, which details the history of Glasgow Golf Club, but also for his work ensuring the recovery and restoration of the club’s artefacts following a fire and destruction of Killermont House in 2018..

Named in honour of Joe Murdoch, a noted author and golf book collector, the Murdoch Medal is awarded annually by theBritish Golf Collectors Society (BGCS).

It was first awarded to Alastair Johnston in 1994 and he was on hand to present the Medal to McGhee during a ‘meet the author’ event staged by the BGCS in Troon during the week of the 152nd Open.

Graeme Robertson set new Ladybank course record with 62

Graeme Robertson is the proud new course-record holder at Ladybank after beating the previous mark by three shots with a superb 62.

The eye-catching effort came in the Tartan Pro Tour’s Ladybank Masters presented by Piper Sandler and helped set up a four-shot victory.

“I’ve had low scores in the past where I’ve putted amazing, but this one was different,” said Robertson, who picked up £4730 as he finished with an 11-under-total for 54 holes.

“I kept hitting my driver as much as I could and giving myself the shortest club in every time. That’s been my tactic for the last couple years - to stay aggressive off the tee.

“The previous course record was 65 and there have been a lot of good players play that course over the years. It’s definitely a record I’m proud of and hopefully it’ll be there for a while!”

Gullane glory in Lothians Championship for first time since 1956

Sam Hall has become the first player representing Gullane since 1956 to win the Lothians Amateur Championship.

Hall, the current Gullane club champion, landed his title triumph at Baberton after beating Kingsfield’s Ross Colquhoun 3&1 in the final.

Defending champion Stuart Blair (Royal Musselburgh) had lifted the Stuart Cup as leading qualifier after rounds of 71-62 left him three shots clear of the field.

But he was knocked out in the opening match-play round by Colquhoun, who went on to beat host club member Mark Riddell and Bathgate’s Scott McCandless before falling at the final hurdle.

Hall, meanwhile, defeated Babrton’s Luca Smith, Marc Reid (Craigielaw) and Benn McLeod (Musselburgh) to reach the final.

P.R Bryce in 1956 had been the last player flying the Gullane flag to win the event, with W.C.D Hare pulling off back-to-back wins prior to that in 1952 and 1953.

Royal Deeside Golf Week proves huge succcess once again

This year’s Royal Deeside Golf Week saw a sell-out field of players drawn from ten different countries as they competed over Aboyne, Banchory, Ballater and Braemar.

The men’s event was won by North Warwickshire Golf Club 12-handicapper John Burrows with a Stableford total of 151 while the women’s prize went to Seascale’s Jill Kelly, who picked up 43 points in the final round to finish with 149 points.

Event co-ordinator Nigel Bradburn said: “We were delighted to welcome golfers from across the UK and competitors from Norway, Holland, Switzerland, Spain, the US, Western Australia and as far away as New Zealand to beautiful Royal Deeside.

“It is readily apparent that Royal Deeside is a growing golfing destination and we are already seeing strong demand from players keen to return for the July 2025 tournament.”

Winning double for Walters in North of England event

The Walters - Fraser and Stella - have been winning again, this time south of the Border in the North of England Under-14s Championship at South Moor Golf Club.

Stella won the girls’ event with a 244 total while Fraser shared the spoils in the boys’ section with England’s Alfie Turner on 221.

Fraser’s latest victory came on the back of a scratch success in the Blairgowrie Junior Open, which saw the handicap honours claimed by Downfield’s Harry Riley.

Both players now advance to the Justin Rose Junior Golf Championship.

Tie for top spot in Get Back to Golf Tour event in Borders

Cawder’s Jamie Savage and Scott Catlin (Affordable Golf) shared top spot in the latest GolfBreaks Get Back to Golf Tour event at Schloss Roxburghe in the Borders.

The duo carded matching four-under-par 68s in an event that drew wide praise from the competitors about the condition of the Kelso course.

There is no change at the top of the Golf Finance Ltd Order of Merit, with Fraser Moore (Mizuno Golf) continuing to lead the way from early pacesetter Dominic Bradburn (Panmure).

The eighth event has already started at Irvine Golf Club and will finish on 11 August.

Ewen Ferguson inspires James Wood in Scotscraig success

James Wood was inspired by three-time DP World Tour winner Ewen Ferguson as he won the Scottish Boys’ Championship at Scotscraig.

The latest talented teenager to roll off Bathgate’s conveyor belt, Wood beat Jamie McDonald (New Club St Andrews) by 2&1 in the final at the Fife venue.

The triumph saw Wood join the likes of BMW International Open champion Ferguson and two other main tour winners in David Law and Grant Forrest in landing the coveted title in the last 15 years.

Prior to this year’s event, Wood watched a social media post of Ferguson talking about how his triumph in 2014 at Western Gailes is still something that crops up in conversations with other Scottish players on tour.

“I didn’t realise that Ewen had won it,” said the new champion. “When I saw that, I thought it would be cool to win the same thing he did and follow what he’s done. It makes you realise it can happen to some people if you do the right things.”

Lynn Feeley hits first S.W.A.T. ace at West Kilbride

West Kilbride staged the latest event on Alan Tait’s S.W.A.T. (Scottish Women’s Amateur Tour), with the visit to the Ayrshire venue being hailed as a resounding success.

“The feedback has been brilliant and special thanks to general manager Stuart Fairgrieve for meeting the players when he was on first tee starting duties,” said Tait.

The scratch spoils went to Royal Dornoch’s Caitlin Boa, who carded rounds of 74-80 for a six-over-par total, winning by six shots from Orla Rooney (83-75) from Cathkin Braes, with Thornton’s Lucy Renton (81-79) two further back in third.

In a Lothians 1-2, Broomieknowe’s Ailsa Cackett (73-73) pipped Isla McCrone (69-77) from Turnhouse on a countback for top spot in the handicap section.

The event witnessed the circuit’s first hole-in-one as Strathaven’s Lynn Feeley marked her S.W.A.T. debut by making an ace at the 12th.

Carnoustie granted leading sustainability recertification

Carnoustie Golf Links has been granted recertification by the GEO Sustainable Golf Foundation, reaffirming its status as a global leader in sustainable golf course and business management.

The prestigious recognition highlights the Angus venue’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, responsible use of natural resources and social value within the golfing community.

Making the announcement during The Senior Open presented by Rolex, Carnoustie Golf Links chief executive Michael Wells said: “We are incredibly proud to have been awarded our recertification by GEO Foundation, which underscores our unwavering dedication to protecting and enhancing the ecology of our courses.

“Announcing this achievement during The Senior Open presented by Rolex feels particularly fitting, as it strongly aligns with the sustainability values of the DP World Tour, the European Tour Group and The R&A and gives us a great opportunity to tell our story to a global audience.”

Craig Boath, head of sustainability at Carnoustie Golf Links added: “Our teams take great pride in continuously improving the sustainability of our estate, ensuring that environmental stewardship and social value are at the core of our operations. This commitment also allows a diverse range of community groups to enjoy Carnoustie Golf Links year-round. Sustainability is central to everything we do.”

Host club success in Junior Tour Scotland event at Newmachar

Host club member Ethan Main and Paul Lawrie Golf Centre player Ruby Watt won their respective events in the latest Junior Tour Scotland event at Newmachar.

Carding rounds of 73-65-68 for 206 total, Main stormed to a nine-shot success over clubmate Scott Spark and Finlay Galloway (St Andrews), with Oli Blackadder (Deeside) fourth on 217.

Gullane’s Alexander Yuill won the under-16s’ section with a 227 total while the leading under-14 player was Stirling’s Thomas Kelly on 235.

Watt, meanwhile, claimed her latest win of the season by carding rounds of 74-77-76 to finish five shots ahead of Broomieknowe Megan Fallon (78-83-81) in the girls’ event.

Holly Mckenzie, a five-handicapper at Murcar Links, won the girls’ net section with a 212 total, beating Fallon by two shots.

Stirling-born Arianna Virik now a double Scottish chamion

Stirling-born Arianna Virik won the Scottish Girls’ Under-14 title last year and has now added the Scottish Girls’ title to her CV.

Twelve months after returning to her homeland to win at Cardross, the Coventry Hearsall Golf Club member landed her latest eye-catching victory at Forfar.

It was mission accomplished on this occasion as the 14-year-old recovered from three down with three to play to beat Royal Troon’s Freya Russell at the 20th in the final.

“It feels really good to become a national champion as I’m still only 14 – to win such a big event at a young age is great and I hope I can do more in the future,” said Virik, who moved south of the border as an infant.

For Russell, it was a sore end to her junior career before heading off to the US to start at Florida State University.

Thomas Kelly wins West of Scotland Boys’ Championship

Stirling’s Thomas Kelly is this year’s West of Scotland Boys’ champion after claiming the title at Wishaw.

Hosted by Lanarkshire Golf Association, a total of 78 players competed in the stroke-play section before eight progressed to the match-play phase.

In a top-quality title decider, Kelly was round in 71 to beat host club player Riley McCann on the final green.

Colville Park pair pull off title double at Carnwath

Colville Park players pulled off a title double in the Lanarkshire County and Youths Stroke-Play Championships at Carnwath.

In an event that saw the top seven players post sub-par 36-hole aggregates, Dylan Burt landed the top title by carding rounds of 68-64 for a splendid eight-under-par total.

He won by three shots from 2023 winner Stewart Henderson as the Hamilton player put up a stout defence of his title with rounds of 68-67.