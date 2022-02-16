Collin Morikawa calls for 'concrete evidence' about Saudi-backed Super League

Speaking as he prepared to join a star-studded cast for this week’s Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles, the two-time major winner once again pinned his colours to the PGA Tour mast.

“I’m all for the PGA Tour,” declared Morikawa, who joins the other nine players in the world’s top 10 in the line up at Riviera Country Club.

“My entire life I've thought about the PGA Tour, I've thought about playing against Tiger [Woods], beating his records.

Collin Morikawa pictured during the recent Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. Picture: Francois Nel/Getty Images.

“Right now, you look at the best players and they're all sticking with the PGA Tour and that's where I belong. I'm very happy to be here.”

But, at the same time, the Californian admitted he was curious to see who is going to sign up for the breakaway league, with Bryson DeChambeau reported to have been offered a whopping $240 million to sign on the dotted line.

“Of course. Aren't we all?” said Morikawa. “We've all heard rumors of this date, this date, in the future. I'm ready for it. Why not, right? Like we'll call them out, like what are they waiting for?

“I saw something this morning that said someone had an interview with a player and there's other things said about players signing up.

“There still have been no names. Once again, we go back to evidence, right? Can we see concrete evidence of what's going on?

“If we can, then people can make decisions. It's an unknown, it's a hidden thing. For me, it's not enough.”