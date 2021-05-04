Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele confirmed for Scottish Open in July

Three of the world's current top eight - Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Tyrrell Hatton - are set to play in the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in July. Picture: Getty Images

American duo Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are set to join Englishman Tyrrell Hatton in the field for the Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club aon 8-11 July.

Schauffele, the world No 4, and sixth-ranked Morikawa, the current US PGA champion, will both be making their debuts in the $8 million tournament on Scotland’s Golf Coast.

Schauffele will be making his first appearance in Scotland since the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie, where he finished in a share of second place behind Italy’s Francesco Molinari.

“I have great memories of playing in Scotland a few years ago at Carnoustie, so I hope to rekindle some of that form and find myself in contention at the Renaissance Club,” said the four-time PGA Tour winner.

“It’s a tournament with a proud history and I’d love to add my name to the list of great champions as I prepare to tee it up at The Open again.”

Morikawa made his European Tour debut in Dubai in December and is looking forward to testing himself on Scottish soil for the first in an event won by Phil Mickelson (2013) and Rickie Fowler (2015) in the last decade.

“I’m looking forward to making my debut in the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and playing in the home of golf,” said the Californian.

“I’ve heard a lot about the tournament, and it will be a lot of fun to tee it up on the European Tour again.”

Hatton will be aiming to add his Scottish successes, having won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship back-to-back in 2016 and 2017.

“Winning my first European Tour title in Scotland was a huge milestone and something I will always remember,” said the world No 8.

“It would be special to add the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open title to my achievements in the home of golf.

“I’ve had chances at the Scottish Open before, so I’m looking forward to playing at the Renaissance Club again.”

Meanwhile, the European Tour is “cautiously optimistic” that a certain level of spectator attendance will be permitted at the event, with details to be confirmed in due course.

