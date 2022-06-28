Colin Sinclair leaving Nairn to take up new post at Royal St George's

Colin Sinclair, the CEO at Nairn, is leaving the Highlands club to become secretary at Royal St George’s, the Open Championship venue in Kent.

Colin Nelson moved from Carnoustie to take up his current post at Nairn in 2019. Picture: Nairn Golf Club
Sinclair’s departure was revealed to Nairn members in a joint-announcement by club captain Ali Asher and board chair Robert Beattie.

“It is with regret that the board of Nairn Golf Club announce the resignation of our CEO Colin Sinclair,” they stated.

“Colin has accepted the role of the Secretary at the Royal St George’s Golf Club in Kent. He will leave proud of what he has achieved here and with our best wishes for the future.

“We would like to thank Colin for his service to the club, which was particularly challenging during Covid.

“The board will now set about the task of finding Colin’s replacement.”

Sinclair, who was born in Inverness, took up his current post in May 2019 after a lengthy spell as the head PGA professional at Carnoustie Links.

