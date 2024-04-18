Eight-time European No 1 ‘thrilled and honoured’ with Legends Tour role this summer

Eight-time European No 1 Colin Montgomerie has signed up as host of this Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen.

Paul Lawrie hosted last year’s event at the same venue, where Englishman Peter Baker stormed to a four-shot success in front of record crowds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about his new role - the event takes place on 31 July-4 August - Montgomerie said: “I am thrilled and honoured to have become a host on the Legends Tour. Over 50’s golf brings together some great friendships and great competitiveness too, it is something I am immensely proud to be a part of.

Colin Montgomerie is delighted to be hosting the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen this summer. Picture: Legends Tour

“The strength of the Legends Tour comes from the players, and it is great to see how it has grown as a Tour over recent years since Ryan Howsam got involved.

“To be hosting the oldest Senior championship in Europe is a distinct privilege. The Staysure PGA Seniors Championship promises to be a fantastic event again this year, with it returning to Trump International Golf Links. The facilities are superb, and the course is incredible. It will provide a great test for the players, while displaying a stunning spectacle for those watching on.

“I cannot wait for the tournament week, where I will be doing my best to be a good host, while also focussing on competing against a very strong field.”