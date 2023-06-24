South African Christo Lamprecht defeated Ronan Kleu from Switzerland in a thrilling contest to win The 128th Amateur Championship at Hillside.

South African Christo Lamprecht gazes at the trophy after winning the 128th Amateur Championship at Hillside. Picture: The R&A

In front of large crowds on a glorious day, the 22-year-old claimed a 3&2 victory in an exciting 36-hole Final to lift one of the most prestigious trophies in the amateur game.

From an international field of 288 players representing 38 countries, Lamprecht became the third South African winner in the last six years after Jovan Rebula in 2018 and Aldrich Potgieter last year.

Lamprecht, the highest-ranked player in the field at sixth on the World Amateur Golf Ranking and a prodigious ball striker from his 6ft 8in frame, squeezed into the top 64 and ties for the match play stages before excelling in the knock-out format.

By virtue of his victory, Lamprecht secured exemptions into The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool next month, the US Open, and, by tradition, an invitation to play in the Masters Tournament in 2024. He also joins a Championship roll of honour which includes Bobby Jones, Sir Michael Bonallack, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia.

It was also a notable day for his caddie and International Arnold Palmer Cup teammate, Christiaan Maas, who was on the bag for Potgieter when he won at Royal Lytham & St Annes 12 months ago.

Kleu was aiming to become the first Swiss player to win The Amateur and the 23-year-old, who tied second in stroke-play qualifying, made three late birdies to push Lamprecht to the 34th hole.

Lamprecht also became the third player to win The Amateur at Hillside after Jay Sigel in 1979 and Bryden Macpherson in 2011.

Meanwhile, in-form Longiddry player James Morgan and Dumfries & County member Mitchell Cowie top a tightly-grouped leaderboard at the halfway stage in the 150th East of Scotland Open at Lundin.

Morgan, last week’s Tennant Cup winner, followed an opening 72 with a 66, which included an eagle and five birdies to join Mitchell on four-under-par after he’d earlier shot scores of 68-70. The duo sit one shot ahead of both Crail’s Andrew Davidson and Scott Mann of Carnoustie.

St Andrews player Alex North had set the pace with an opening 65 that included eight birdies, but, after running up a triple-bogey 7 early in the circuit, he then added a 75 to drop two shots off the pace.

