Cazoo Classic champion Calum Hill breaks into world's top 100

Calum Hill of Scotland reacts after a par putt on the 17th green in the final round of the Cazoo Classic at the London Golf Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

On the back of his breakthrough European Tour win in the Cazoo Classic at London Golf Club, the 26-year-old Crook of Devon-based player has jumped 53 spots to 97th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

MacIntyre, who has dropped two spots to 51st, is now the only Scot above him, with both players being coached by Kingsfield-based David Burns.

“I started working with Davy in Abu Dhabi in 2020 and it’s been great,” said Hill of the progress he’s made under Burns, having now notched six top-10 finishes this season to sit 22nd in the Race to Dubai.

“The man puts in countless hours and he’s so happy to help at any time. He’s had a huge impact on the development of my game to this point. I can’t give him enough praise, he’s the man.”

Hill’s win, which made it back-to-back tartan triumphs on the European Tour after Grant Forrest also became a first-time champion in the Hero Open in St Andrews, came in just his third event with Dan Parratt caddying for him.

“He was caddying for Sam Burns at the Scottish Open, which was the first time I met him. We were partnered the first two rounds,” said Hill.

“I had a change of caddie and he was on my radar as someone with a good bit of experience, old enough to have that but young enough to relate to. It seems like a really good fit and I’m enjoying my time with him.”

Hill, who was congratulated over the phone by his American girlfriend Miranda as he came off the 18th green on Sunday, revealed he’d received a message from Forrest after losing out to him in the Hero Open.

“It was actually really nice, saying, ‘you’re a really good player and you’ll do great’,” he said. “I didn’t expect it because he’s busy, but it was a nice touch. It gives you a little extra confidence knowing that your peers feel the same way as you do.

“When you accomplish what you feel you can accomplish, it spurs you on,” he said. “Hopefully this isn’t the peak and I keep pushing forward.”

