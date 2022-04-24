Catriona Matthew 'very excited' over new Scottish Women's Open role

Matthew, who led Europe to back-to-back Solheim Cup wins, is not playing in the $2 million tournament, but is delighted to be able to support “one of her favourite events” in the new role.

Speaking at the Ayrshire venue, she said: “I am so impressed by all the enhancements that Dundonald Links have implemented as well as by the plans Trust Golf, Visit Scotland and IMG have for the future and I am very excited that I will be a part of it.”

Tickets for the 28-31 July event, which was played behind closed doors at both The Renaissance Club in 2020 then Dumbarnie Links last, will go on general sale on 3 May.

It had already been announced that Trust Golf, the Thai-based technology enterprise, had extended its title sponsorship for four further years and increased the prize-fund by 33 per cent to $2 million.

Also speaking at the Ayrshire course, Trust Golf founder Dr Prin Singhanart said: “We are very happy to be announcing today that we will be able to welcome spectators to enjoy the event as we look to enhance and grow this historic event to sit alongside the best tournaments on the schedule.

“We recently announced an increase in the prize fund to $2 million and we will continue to look to raise the bar in this area as we aim to grow the game and create the best opportunities for female golfers.”

The event will be part of ‘Festival of Golf’ in Scotland this summer, which also includes the first visit of the AIG Women’s Scottish Open to Muirfield the following week.

Catriona Matthew at Dundonald Links - host of the 2022 Trust Golf Women's Open.

Paul Bush, Director of Events at VisitScotland, said: “The 2020 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open marked our first event back after covid stopped play earlier that year and welcoming back spectators at this year’s tournament is yet another important landmark in Scotland’s continued recovery from the pandemic.