Two-time winning Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew is gunning for another team triumph against the Amerians after being named as the Great Britain and Ireland captain for the 2024 Curtis Cup at Sunningdale.

Catriona Matthew lifts aloft the Solheim Cup after leading Europe to a second successive win the US at the Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, in 2021. Picture: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images.

The bold appointment of a professional by The R&A signals a new era for the GB&I side in the biennial event, which has been dominated over the years by the United States.

Matthew was a member of three GB&I Curtis Cup teams in a decorated amateur career, which included a win in the1993 Women’s Amateur Championship.

The 53-year-old is already involved in amateur golf through a mentoring role at Scottish Golf and is delighted to once again be a part of the Curtis Cup.

“Playing in the Curtis Cup is the pinnacle for young amateur golfers,” said the North Berwick woman. “I was thrilled to make the Great Britain and Ireland team three times as a player and I feel just as privileged to be the captain in 2024.

“As a player, I remember the emotions of competing in the Curtis Cup – the excitement of being on a team rather than competing individually, as well as the desire to perform well for your team and pressure you put on yourself not to let them down.

“As a captain it is my job to navigate the players through these situations and to help them believe what is possible.”

Matthew led Europe to a dramatic victory in the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles before repeating the feat at the Inverness Club in Tulsa in 2021 - just a second victory on US soil.

“Through the Solheim Cup I have gained experience in building a high performing and successful team, including bringing together individual athletes from different countries and recognising whose strengths will combine well to create successful pairings,” she added.

“My goal is to channel all my playing and captaining skills into this Great Britain and Ireland Curtis Cup team to optimise their performance.”

The appointment of Matthew, who won the AIG Women’s Open in 2009 at Royal Lytham, as captain is an evolution of the GB&I team as it targets a first Curtis Cup victory since 2016 at Dun Laoghaire.

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said, “We are delighted that Catriona has accepted the captain’s role for the 2024 Curtis Cup. Her reputation for strong leadership and past experience as a player with winning pedigree make Catriona the perfect captain for the Great Britain and Ireland team.

“The Curtis Cup has long been a prominent event for women's elite amateur golf and Great Britain and Ireland has enjoyed some fantastic wins. We are now seeing the amateur level of the sport evolve into a more competitive era and believe that Catriona is the best placed captain to guide the team in this period.

“Just like professional golfers, amateurs are now focused on a holistic approach to their game. Catriona will bring her years of professional experience to the Great Britain and Ireland team and help them combine all facets of their game to be in peak form for the Curtis Cup.”