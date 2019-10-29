Catriona Matthew set to captain Europe again at 2021 Solheim Cup

Europe's captain for the 2021 Solheim Cup will be announced next month at Gleneagles, where Catriona Matthew led the home team to a sensational last-putt victory in September.





The LET's venue choice for the announcement on 14 November suggests that Matthew, a popular captain for the event in Perthshire, is set to be re-appointed for the 17th edition of the match at Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio.

Norwegian Suzann Pettersen had also been tipped as a contender for the 2021 captaincy after she announced her retiral from playing immediately after holing the winning putt against Juli Inkster's American side in a dramatic finish on the PGA Centenary Course.





But, after admitting that she "wouldn't say no" to a second stint at the helm, it seems as though Matthew, who made five appearances in the fixture on the other side of the Atlantic and secured Europe’s first win on US soil in Colorado in 2013, has been given the nod again by the LET board.

The 50-year-old North Berwick woman had been tipped for the next match by former world No 1 Laura Davies, one of her vice-captains in the 14.5-13.5 at Gleneagles, where Matthew came up with some profitable pairings, notably Georgia Hall teaming up with rookie Celine Boutier to deliver three points out of three.

“My vote would go to Beany (Matthew) again next time, because everyone has enjoyed it so much," said Davies at the time. “I always think that, if you win, you deserve the chance to go and get the trophy back again."