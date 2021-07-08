Catriona Matthew says new Aramco Series team format has 'legs within golf'

Team Europe captain Catriona Matthew smiles as she celebrates her team's win in the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles. Picture: Jamie Squire/Getty Images.

Europe’s Solheim Cup captain was picked by fellow Scot Carly Booth in the draft for the innovative team event, which starts today at Centurion Club near St Albans.

Team Booth also includes Norwegian Stina Risen and amateur Scott Murdoch, with two scores counting on each hole.

“I suppose they have the Dunhill,” replied Matthew to being asked if she could see a similar concept being introduced in the men’s game.

“That is a similar kind of event, you know with an amateur, so I definitely think it has legs within the sport.”

Matthew has played very little competitive golf this year and has one eye on Europe’s Solheim Cup defence in Toledo in September.

“It’s tough to know,” said the former Women’s British Open champion of how her game feels heading into this week.

“I’ve obviously been practicing a bit this last week and I was hitting it good on the range at home.

“But it’s a whole different ball game at a tournament and having to take a scorecard around with you, so we’ll just need to wait and see!”

American Lexi Thompson is also in a field that counts towards the LET’s 2021 Race to Costa del Sol, meaning it could be a big week for some of Matthew’s Solheim Cup hopefuls.

“I mean the team format is quite different this week, but, yeah, I think all these weeks now are big weeks for points,” said the Scot.

