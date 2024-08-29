Catriona Matthew bids to work her captain's magic in Curtis Cup with two Scots by her side

Scot knows that her team are underdogs going into event at Sunningdale

They say that captains can be overrated in team golf events but, having already proved otherwise as a double Solheim Cup-winning skipper, Catriona Matthew is also now hoping to do the same in the Curtis Cup.

In a welcome move by The R&A, the North Berwick woman became the first professional to be asked to be a captain for either the Curtis Cup or the Walker Cup and, after Solheim Cup successes at Gleneagles in 2019 then in Tulsa two year later, she’s got her skipper’s hat back on at Sunningdale this week.

Matthew, who played in three Curtis Cups in her amateur days, has enlisted her fellow Scot and long-time friend, Kathryn Imrie, as an unofficial vice captain for the 43rd edition at Sunningdale, where the Great Britain & Ireland team taking on the United States contains two other compatriots, Hannah Darling and Lorna McClymont.

“We'll be big underdogs,” said Matthew of the Americans having won the last three encounters and also having the strongest side on paper for the three-day contest, which starts on Friday. “But I've got a really good team this year. They're all up for it and looking forward to it. We're quietly confident.”

Woad, the world No 1 and leading European player in last week’s AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews, is hoping Matthew can sprinkle some of her magic on the home team as they lock horns with a visiting side which contains four players in the world’s top ten and is being captained by Meghan Stasi.

“She's obviously a very accomplished captain, which is going to be great for us,” admitted superstar-in-the-making Woad, who created history earlier in the year as the first European player to win the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Hopefully she will help us get the win.”

Though just 21, this is Darling’s third appearance in the biennial contest after wearing GB&I colours along with Louise Duncan at both Conwy in 2021 then Merion last year. “I hit the opening shot at Conwy and don’t think I’ve ever felt more nervous,” admitted the Broomieknowe player in an interview for Scottish Golf.

Darling heads into this match as the lone GB&I survivor from Merion and is hoping to help her new team-mates in any way she possibly can as the ‘Class of 24’ bid to emulate home wins at both Nairn and Dun Laoghaire in the past 12 years.

“I’ve always been used to being one of the younger players on teams, but obviously this year I’m one of the more experienced,” said the world No 30. “I’m excited to answer a few questions and bring a bit of wisdom to try and help our team get the win. It’s a long week and I’ve learnt to soak it all in. Obviously the singles on the last day are when you want to peak.”

In the week when it was announced that the 2028 match will be held at Royal Dornoch, Milngavie member McClymont will be hoping to produce the sort of form that has produced a string of notable wins over the past couple of years, including back-to-back victories in the Irish Women’s Open.

“This has been my goal all season and it means a lot to me,” she admitted of joining some of the greats of the women’s amateur game in flying the Saltire in the Curtis Cup. “I was playing golf when Catriona tried to phone me so missed it and was thinking ‘oh no’, but it was good news when I phoned her back.”

Great Britain & Ireland: Sara Byrne (Ireland), Beth Coulter (Ireland), Hannah Darling (Scotland), Aine Donegan (Ireland), Lorna McClymont (Scotland), Euphemie Rhodes (England), Patience Rhodes (England), Lottie Woad (England).