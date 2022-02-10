Catriona Matthew and Paul Lawrie set to join Scottish Golf board

The duo, two of the biggest names in the Scottish game, are among four nominees for non-executive directors at next month’s annual general meeting.

Matthew, the 2009 Women’s British Open champion, and 1999 Open winner Lawrie will join Alistair Gray and Vic Skelton in being proposed to join the governing body’s executive team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Matthew and Lawrie are already involved with Scottish Golf in mentoring roles and it now seems that Gilbert, who took over as chair last March, also wants them to be involved in a wider role.

Double Solheim Cup-winning captain Catriona Matthew has been nominated as a non-executive director. Picture: Tristan Jones

Lawrie, one of the contenders for the 2023 Ryder Cup captaincy, recently joined the board of the European Tour Group on the strength of both his playing and business background.

Along with Lawrie, two-time winning Solheim Cup captain Matthew has been involved with a review and development of the Scottish Golf Performance Pathway.

Gray is a leading European strategic management consultant with extensive experience in a wide range of private and public sectors, including performance sport.

Paul Lawrie has also been nominated to join the Scottish Golf board, which is currently chaired by Martin Gilbert. Picture: Phil Inglis/Getty Images.

He has previously held the position of chair/president of Scottish Hockey (1988-1998) and Chair of Scottish Institute of Sport (1998-2007), British Basketball (2005-2009) and British Swimming (2008-2013).

Skelton is an experienced and accomplished client director in the field of international business process outsourcing, systems integration and information technology.

A member of Glasgow Golf Club, he sits on the Glasgow Golf Union Executive, holding the position of championship convenor.

The quartet are being nominated to join Gilbert on the board, as well as Brendan Dick, Fraser Thornton, Pauline Lockhart and Caroline Mansley as they all seek re-appointment.

The meeting on 6 March will also see former Scottish international Derek Paton nominated as junior vice president behind Elizabeth Munro (president) and Paul Gibson (senior vice president).

The per capita fee paid by club members is set to stay at £14.50 after a surplus of £191,997 in 2021 compared to a loss of £18,350 the previous year.

Just under 150 affiliated clubs are now using Scottish Golf’s Venue Management System, according to a report set to be delivered at the annual meeting in Fife.