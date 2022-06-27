Castle Stuart bought by Canadian company Cabot with Tom Doak to design second course

Canadian company Cabot has acquired the Inverness venue for its first European project, which includes Tom Doak designing a second course.

The ownership change will see the venue re-named as Cabot Highlands, which will be added to a portfolio that includes destinations in Nova Scotia, Saint Lucia, British Columbia and Florida.

Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot said: “Castle Stuart has been synonymous with the region since it first opened 13 years ago.

"We are honoured to be a steward of the land and carry the original vision for the property forward.”

Mark Parsinen discovered the Castle Stuart site and designed the current course in tandem with Gil Hanse.

Arnold Palmer had been linked with creating a second course before his death, but, with Doak on board, it is definitely now going ahead. It will have significant water frontage but sit lower than the first course.

“Cabot is a perfect fit for Castle Stuart and I’m certain the future is rosy,” said Grant Sword, who is retiring as a managing partner.

Stuart McColm, who is staying on as general manager, is equally excited about what the new ownership will bring to the venue.

He said: “I’ve been involved with this special property since 2006 and I can’t think of a better partner than Cabot to lead our next chapter.