Needing the aid of a walking stick as he battles with severe arthritis, Paul Broadhurst overcame being among four players denied the use of a golf cart to be up near the top of the leaderboard in the Senior Open presented by Rolex at Carnoustie.

As the event got underway in Angus on Thursday, ‘Cart-Gate’ had blown up after 2016 Carnoustie champion Broadhurst, four-time winner Bernhard Langer, former world No 1 Vijay Singh and two-time major champion John Daly had all been refused requests to ride in golf carts.

The pre-event plea from the quartet had been made on medical grounds but, while American Tim Herron was allowed to use a cart, as he routinely does on the Champions Tour, it was a ‘no’ from the tournament organisers to Langer, Broadhurst, Singh and Daly.

Paul Broadhurst uses a walking stick as he starts out in the first round of the Senior Open presented by Rolex at Carnoustie Golf Links. Picture: Phil Inglis/Getty Images.

It is understood that the decision was made on the basis of all the players having been able to walk in tournaments within the past year, with Herron being an exception due to the four-time PGA Tour not having walked in an event in the last four years.

Speaking on Wednesday, Langer explained that he’d made his request after suffering an Achilles’ tendon tear earlier in the year and, having been using a golf cart in the US since returning to action in May, being unsure if he could walk four rounds.

Still struggling with the “recurring knee injury” that led to his withdrawal after the first round in last week’s 152nd Open at Royal Troon, Daly pulled out at Carnoustie on Thursday morning while Singh was clearly struggling as he carded a 78.

Langer, who recorded the first of his title triumphs in the event here in 2010, opened with a 74, but, remarkably given he was clearly in pain and also had a fresh air shot with a putt, Broadhurst stormed home in 31 for a 69 to sit just one shot off the lead, held by Canadian Stephen Ames.

Fiji's Vijay Singh tees off at the eighth hole during day one of The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex at Carnoustie Golf Links. Picture: Kenny Smith/Getty Images.

“It’s tough,” said Broadhurst, who pulled off a career-changing win in this event eight years ago. “Monday was the first time I’d walk on a golf course in a year. I had to test it, though, because I didn’t want today to be the first time I was walking.

“First thing in the morning it feels good but, as you start pounding the miles, it gets worse. It’s right across the top of the ankle on the right foot. It’s severe arthritis. It is bone on bone. It’s an operation and a year out probably and no guarantee that you’d be able to play to this level. So I’ve made a decision that if I can get through next season, I would probably call it a day.”

The condition started last March and, through the American Disability Act, Broadhurst has been able to use a cart in the US. “The USGA (for the US Senior Open) and the US PGA (for the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship) gave me a cart, but I was turned down for this,” he said. “Yes, I think we were all surprised about that. I’m still not sure the reason. I think they’ve just made that up, to be perfectly honest (walking within the past 12 months). I’ve not seen that in the rules, but, if that’s the case, then fine.”

His ‘whiff’ came at the eight, resulting in a double-bogey 6. “My balance wasn't quite right, and I sort of pulled out of it,” he said of that unfortunate mishap. “Putter went past the ball. I checked with the referee. I had made a legitimate attempt at it but I sort of went back and didn't get to the ball. So I had to declare a penalty on myself.”

Though he then bogeyed the ninth to be out in two over, a brilliant inward journey yielded five birdies, including two to finish. Asked if the pain was bad, he said: “Yeah. Not always, but it’s like sticking a knife in when your foot is raised, so walking uphill is difficult. In America, I’m walking backwards up the slopes on tees. It’s not too bad hitting balls; it’s just the walking that is painful.

“You just block it out when you are over the ball, I guess. It’s just difficult getting to the ball. I am not making excuses for bad shots because of my ankle. It’s just hard to walk around.”

As for his day’s work? “It wasn’t vintage by any means,” said the two-time Scottish Senior Open champion. “I didn’t play anywhere near like I am capable of. I need to do some work on the range in the morning and try to get a bit better.”

Speaking after also getting off to a promising start by signing for a 71, three-time major winner Padraig Harrington said he believed players struggling with a medical condition should be allowed to use carts. “Yeah, I was surprised about that,” admitted the Irishman of the decision to stop Broadhurst and the others from doing so in this instance. “I don’t think we should have golf carts for all the players in a senior major, but I certainly think the guys who are medically injured are different.

“Vijay is a genuine case as he doesn’t walk well and he was struggling to walk out there. Paul is another one and also Bernhard, so I was surprised they weren’t in carts. Look, we are on the Champions Tour. We could just ease off a little bit. I know it’s a major, but we are here as an exhibition, our last hurrah to wave at the crowd and enjoy it.”