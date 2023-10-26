Aboyne’s Carmen Griffiths carded her second successive sub-par score as Scotland cemented their spot in the top ten in the Women’s World Team Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Carmen Griffiths reacts to a missed putt in the second round of the Women's World Team Championship in Abu Dhabi. Picture: USGA/Steve Gibbons

Having opened with a 71, Scottish champion Griffiths underlined her growing confidence as she added a two-under-par 70 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on day two of the 30th Espirito Santo Trophy.

Hannah Darling’s level-par 72 was the other counting score for the Scots as Lorna McClymont signed for her consecutive 73.

The tartan trio sit in tie for tenth on five-under, eight shots off the lead, which is being shared by Thailand, Australia and Spain, with Korea two back.

Griffiths, who signed for three birdies and one bogey, also lies joint-tenth in the individual standings, with Darling 21st and McClymont also inside the top 50.

Leading on ten-under is Thai player Navaporn Soontreeyapas after she added a best-of-the-day 65 to her opening 69.

Helped by a 67 from Caley McGinty, England jumped into a tie for fifth in the team standings on seven-under, two better than Ireland after they lost ground on day two, while defending champions Sweden sit joint-17th on one-over.

In the paid ranks, Scottish No 1 Gemma Dryburgh is off to a promising start in the Maybank Championship, a new event on the LPGA Tour, in Kuala Lumpur.