Carlota Ciganda reckons she played a little faster on her way to a strong start in the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath, though the Spaniard still isn’t accepting her recent slow-play punishment.

Carlota Ciganda of Spain pictured during the first round of the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath in Tadworth. Picture: Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

The 33-year-old was disqualified from the Evian Championship a fortnight ago after refusing to accept a two-shot penalty over pace of play breaches in the second round of the penultimate major of the season.

“I know I am not quick and there are players who are quicker,” admitted Ciganda, speaking after she’d signed for a two-under-par 70 to sit two off the lead, held by American Ally Ewing, on the opening day in Surrey.

“I can improve and I can do better. But there are other slow players who don’t get timed or penalised as much as I do. I don’t think that is fair. They should be doing the same thing for everyone.”

Ciganda criticised LPGA/LET rules officials for a “very poor performance” at the Evian Championship, but she has subsequently been told by Solheim Cup captain Suzann Pettersen to “speed up” in order to prevent being in the same position again.

"I think I am a nice person and I respect everyone when I play, so I just hope they can do the same with me," added Ciganda, a five-time Solheim Cup player. “I mean, of course, I can be quicker, but a lot of them can be quicker, too. I just play golf and I love what I do.”

However, she couldn’t help herself from aiming another dig at rules officials. “They have to understand we are professionals and playing for a living,” said the seven-time LET winner and two-time LPGA champion. “

“Sometimes in majors we hit it in the rough or into a bad situation and it is going to take longer. I think they should understand that a bit more. They always say the time starts when it is your turn to play. But when is that? It is all subjective."

Ciganda signed for three birdies and one bogey in her pleasing start at Walton Heath. “Yeah, on the greens, a little bit quicker,” she said of having made a conscious effort to speed up. “We've been practising the routine and I think we were fine today. We've been waiting a few holes on the group in front, so I think we did a good job.”

On a day when the heather gobbled up wayward shots and lots of short-ish putts were missed, Ewing came in fairly late on with her 68, which included an eagle at the 16th, to lead by a shot from Dane Emily Pedersen, French player Perrine Delacour, Korean pair Jeongeun Lee6 and Amy Kang and Thailand’s Jaravee Boonchant.

As Delacour’s compatriot Celine Boutier, bidding to make it three wins in a row after landing both the Evian Championship and Women’s Scottish Open over the past two weeks, rallied late on to salvage a 74, Gemma Dryburgh opened with a 73. “Yeah, pretty happy with that. Steady start,” said the Scottish No 1 of her day’s work.