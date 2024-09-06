Captains and players return to Nairn to mark Walker Cup anniversary

Published 6th Sep 2024
Graham Rankin celebrates his singles win in the 1999 Walker Cup at Nairn. Picture: Andrew Redington/Allsportplaceholder image
Highlands club celebrates 25th anniversary of memorable win over US

As Great Britain & Ireland celebrate a fresh success over the United States in the amateur game following a Curtis Cup win last weekend, a past victory is being marked this week in the Highlands.

It’s the 25th anniversary of the Walker Cup at Nairn, where a home team led by Peter McEvoy beat the Americans, captained by Danny Yates, 15-9 in a memorable two-day contest.

Both in their early 20s at the time, the GB&I line up was spearheaded by rising English stars Luke Donald and Paul Casey, with four of their compatriots - Simon Dyson, Phil Rowe, Graeme Storm and Gary Wolstenholme - also in the line up.

They teamed up with a trio of Scots in Lorne Kelly, David Patrick and Graham Rankin, as well as Northern Ireland’s Paddy Gribben.

Among those representing the Americans was Matt Kuchar, a PGA Tour star in the making, and Jonathan Byrd, who was crowned as the US circuit’s Rookie of the Year just three years later.

McEvoy and Yates have returned for the anniversary celebration, with Patrick, who is now the head PGA professional at Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society in Edinburgh and also the Scottish women’s national coach, representing the players along with Spider Miller from the US team.

Graham Rankin celebrates winning his singles match in the 1999 Walker Cup at Nairn. Picture: Andrew Redington /Allsportplaceholder image
It’s been a busy old week with friends and guests arriving in Nairn from near and far,” said Hugh Sutherland, the club’s archivist. “In conjunction with Nairn’s Book & Arts Festival, we have been providing guided archive tours, including a display of Walker Cup memorabilia. 

“There was also a Q&A session with Gordon Simmonds, author of The Walker Cup 1922-2023, Golf’s Finest Contest.”

Playing from the original Walker Cup tee positions, a Nairn v The Rest of the World Challenge took place on Friday ahead of a Gala Dinner being chaired by Nairn’s vice-captain, Robbie Bremner. 

Guests included George Macgregor, who played in the match five times before captaining GB&I in both 1991 and 1993, and Gordon Sherry, a member of the winning side in 1995 at Royal Porthcawl against a visiting team that included Tiger Woods.

Neil Donaldson, captain of The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, also marked the special occasion, as did Royal Aberdeen captain Donald Macandrew and his counterpart at Royal Porthcawl, Robert John.

