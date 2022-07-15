Cameron Smith leads 150th Open but has Rory McIlroy breathing down his neck

Cameron Smith walks on the 14th hole during day two of The 150th Open at St Andrews. Picture: Harry How/Getty Images.

After a heavy burst of rain in the early hours of Friday morning that turned into scattered showers for the early starters in the second circuit, some of that sting had been taken out of the Old Course from the previous day.

As a consequence, the overall scoring improved in this eagerly-anticipated edition of the Claret Jug event, with pride of place going to Australian Cameron Smith.

On the back of an eight-under 64, the Players’ champion moved to 13-under-par - a record 36-hole total at St Andrews - at the halfway stage, where he holds a two-shot lead over Cameron Young after the American maintained his eye-catching start by following an opening 64 with a 69.

Rory McIlroy celebrates holing a birdie putt on the 17th hole at St Andrews. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

The two Camerons, though, are being chased by quite a posse, led by world No 2 Rory McIlroy and ninth-ranked Viktor Hovland.

Late in the day on the Fife coast, 2014 winner McIlroy raised a huge roar in the grandstand at the side of the 17th green as he rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt that contributed to his 68.

That had come not long after Hovland had also sent the fans wild by holing from 139 yards for an eagle-2 at the 15th as a 66 also left him two shots off the pace.

Former world No 1 Dustin Johnson (67) sits one further back, with the game’s current top-ranked player Scottie Scheffler (68) alongside two-time Alfred Dunhill Links champion Tyrrell Hatton (66) on eight-under.

Add the likes of former Masters champion Adam Scott and 2021 FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay into the mix on seven-under, as well as US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick on six-under and it’s exactly the leaderboard they were looking for to mark this special occasion.

Smith, who is making his fifth appearance in the game’s oldest major, started with three birdies, reeled off three more around the turn then capped his great day’s work by rolling in a 46-foot eagle putt at the 14th.

“Obviously got off to a really hot start. And it's very easy to just keep going, getting on the front foot and maybe trying to hit some shots that are a little bit too aggressive. But just stayed patient and holed some really nice putts,” he said

As was the case with Collin Morikawa before he won at Royal St George’s 12 months ago, the 28-year-old leader found something in the Genesis Scottish Open that has put him in with a chance of landing a first major victory.

“My last few tournaments before that one weren't the greatest. I wasn't really happy with how I was playing,” admitted Smith. Signing off with rounds of 68 and 67 at The Renaissance Club to finish tenth behind Xander Schauffele was a timely boost.

“Just a little bit, I guess, more pep in my step,” he said of what that had done for him. “I think maybe the first couple of days at the Scottish Open I was trying to hit the right shot and they weren't quite coming off.

“Just had a little bit of practise after rounds and really started seeing my shots on the golf course, really started to commit over the weekend, and I think that's been the key. Just being really precise with targets.”

McIlroy, who missed the 2015 event here because of an injury when he was due to be the defending champion, has played beautifully over the opening two days.

“I’m in a good position. That’s all I can really ask of myself,” said the four-time major winner. “I got off to a quiet start, but then I sort of came to life. I know I’ve got the game. That’s all I need. I just need to go out and play my game over the next two days and that’s all I can do.”

He enjoyed making a rare birdie on the Road Hole but was disappointed that he then had to settle for a par at the last. “I would have taken playing the last two in one-under. I just did it in the reverse of what I was thinking I would do it - 4-3 instead of 3-4,” added McIlroy.

Johnson held the halfway lead here seven years ago before only just ending up in the top 50 following two 75s over the weekend. “I'm sorry, I really don't remember,” he replied to being asked what lessons he’d learned from that disappointment. But it clearly hurt. “I don't want to go back to it obviously. It wasn't very good,” he added.

Having been in the mix more than once heading into the final two rounds, what would it mean to him to get his hands on the Claret Jug? “It's a trophy I would love to have in the office when I'm done with my golf career,” he declared.

Scheffler, a four-time winner this season, including The Masters, also dropped a shot at the first before recovering to cover the remaining stretch in five-under, including three birdies on the spin.

“I think this morning I did a good job of kind of managing my swing,” said the American. “I was not swinging well at all my first six or seven holes, but I stayed out of trouble and made some good pars. I made a good swing on 9, and after that I hit most of my shots close to how I wanted to. I'm pretty happy with how I played.”