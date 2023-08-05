Royal Burgess member Cameron Adam shows off the Scottish Amateur Championship trophy after his impressive title triumph at Royal Dornoch.

In one of the most impressive performances in the event’s rich history, Adam shot back-to-back course-record 63s at Royal Dornoch and Tain in the stroke-play qualifying to be the top seed for the match-play phase.

The Northwestern University player then won six head-to-head games over Royal Dornoch in the space of three days, finishing off the job with an impressive 5&3 win over Gregor Tait in the 18-hole title decider.

Based purely on their respective World Amateur Golf Ranking, Suffolk-based Tait was probably a slight favourite heading into the final but, for the second year running, it wasn’t to be for the Aldeburgh member.

As had been the case all week, Adam had the bit between his teeth and, maintaining an impressive standard of golf - a two-hole lead after six was doubled through 12 holes - he became the first left-hander to land the title since Bob MacIntyre at Muirfield in 2015.

Adam is mentored by MacIntyre through a ‘buddy’ system set up by the Stephen Gallacher Foundation and Bounce Sport Management and the two-time DP World Tour winner was quick to offer praise.

In a post on Twitter, MacIntyre wrote using #upthelefty as his hashtag: “That’s how you do it. Start to finish he was the best. Seriously good golf.”