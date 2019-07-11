Cameron Adam is host club hero in Scottish U16s Open

Cameron Adam is the toast of Royal Burgess after making home advantage count to win the Scottish Under-16 Boys’ Open Championship at the Barnton club.

The rising Scottish star beat France’s Theodore Reitter at the second extra hole in a play-off to come out on top against an international field.

“It’s not quite sunk in yet,” admitted Adam, a member of the Stephen Gallacher Foundation, of joining a list of winners that include Raymond Russell, Peter Whiteford, Wallace Booth and Grant Forrest.

After opening rounds of 71 and 68, Adam headed into the final round trailing Reitter by a shot before a closing 70 left him tied on four-under with the French challenger.

In the sudden-death play-off, Adam was unable to convert a winning chance in their first trip up the par-4 18th before making no mistake as found the heart of the green with his tee shot at the second visit and making a two-putt birdie.

“I could have made it a lot easier, but then again I’ve made up a lot of shots and holed a lot of good putts so that’s golf,” added the winner, who was the highest-ranked player in the field off +1.6.

Elsewhere, Scotland are through to the semi-finals in the European Men’s Team Championship after beating Spain 4.5-2.5 at Ljunghusen in Sweden and now take on England.

But, in the women’s equivalent at Is Molas in Italy, Scotland lost 4-3 to the same opponents in a closely-fought match at the same stage.

